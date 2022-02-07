AD Ports raises $1bn through sale of shares

Trading is set to begin on Tuesday under the ticker symbol ADPORTS

Abu Dhabi Ports Group on Monday said it raised Dh4 billion from its share sale. Reuters
Fareed Rahman
Feb 7, 2022

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, raised Dh4 billion ($1bn) from its share sale to help the company expand its operations globally.

The trading of shares is set to begin on Tuesday under the ticker symbol “ADPORTS”, AD Ports said in a statement on Monday.

“The cash proceeds from this primary issuance will be used to fund the company’s organic and inorganic growth plans, allowing the company to accelerate its local and international expansion plans.”

Abu Dhabi’s holding company ADQ remains a majority shareholder with a 75.44 per cent stake in the listed entity.

More to follow...

Updated: February 7th 2022, 11:04 AM
BusinessAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article AD Ports raises $1bn through sale of shares
An image that illustrates this article RAK Ceramics swings to 2021 profit on higher revenue
An image that illustrates this article Why sky-high tech valuations pose a new risk to billionaires' wealth
An image that illustrates this article Investors focus on inflation data amid bond yield spike and stock volatility