AD Ports raises $1bn through sale of shares

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, raised Dh4 billion ($1bn) from its share sale to help the company expand its operations globally.

The trading of shares is set to begin on Tuesday under the ticker symbol “ADPORTS”, AD Ports said in a statement on Monday.

“The cash proceeds from this primary issuance will be used to fund the company’s organic and inorganic growth plans, allowing the company to accelerate its local and international expansion plans.”

Abu Dhabi’s holding company ADQ remains a majority shareholder with a 75.44 per cent stake in the listed entity.

