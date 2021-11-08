Dubai Financial Market’s board appoints Hamed Ahmed Ali as stock exchange’s new CEO

Dubai Financial Market’s board of directors has appointed Hamed Ahmed Ali as the new chief executive of the stock exchange.

Mr Ali previously worked as deputy chief executive and chief markets officer at DFM. He also served as chief executive of Nasdaq Dubai and chief operating officer of Dubai International Financial Centre.

He led Nasdaq Dubai to become one of the largest exchanges in the world for sukuk listings and the largest exchange in the Middle East for the US dollar-denominated sukuk and bonds listings, DFM said.

The new chief executive also led the expansion of existing markets and activities at both exchanges and developed new areas of growth, building on the synergies between DFM and Nasdaq Dubai.

The board has appointed him to the top post “as part of endeavours to empower new leaders, citing his considerable experiences and achievements in the capital markets sector”.

Hamed Ahmed Ali, new chief executive of Dubai Financial Market. Wam

Last week, Dubai appointed a new board of directors for DFM headed by Helal Saeed Al Marri.

The new board is directed to develop plans and strategies to spur growth and double the size of Dubai's financial markets to Dh3 trillion ($816.7 billion) in the coming period, the Government of Dubai Media Office said last week.

The newly elected board held its first meeting on Monday.

“The DFM is well positioned to reinforce its dynamic role given its world-class infrastructure and regulations as well as its highly capable team noting that Emirati talents account for the vast majority of them,” Mr Al Marri said.

“It is imperative that we jointly work to realise the leadership’s vision on developing Dubai’s capital markets.”

The board has formed a new compliance committee in charge of market regulations in line with international best practices. It also approved the formation of other committees, including an audit committee, a nominations and remunerations committee, and an investment committee.

Dubai is looking to boost its stock market and attract more listings as it seeks to tap into a growing appetite for initial public offerings in the region.

The emirate revealed plans to list 10 state-owned companies as part of its strategy to increase the financial market's size.

It also approved a market-maker fund worth Dh2bn to encourage listings from sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.