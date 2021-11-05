Saudi Arabia's wealth fund moves closer to direct China stock deals

$450bn Public Investment Fund has applied for a qualified foreign institutional investor licence in China

Bloomberg
Nov 5, 2021

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund could start making major investments in Chinese companies, after so far limiting its overseas holdings to mostly the US and Europe.

The $450 billion Public Investment Fund has applied for a qualified foreign institutional investor licence in China, according to information published on the website of the country’s top securities regulator. That will give it the ability to directly trade renminbi-denominated stocks, rather than having to go through third parties.

A tilt towards China would make sense for the kingdom as it looks to develop economic ties through investment by its sovereign fund. China is the kingdom’s biggest trading partner and a top customer for Saudi Aramco, which is chaired by PIF governor Yasir Al Rumayyan.

Many global investors are warming to China’s battered stocks amid bets that Beijing’s regulatory overhaul has potentially peaked. The world’s second-biggest economy has also been an appealing destination for sovereign investors, with Russia’s wealth fund converting billions of its dollar holdings into yuan as part of an effort to make the country less vulnerable to sanctions.

The PIF, which has not disclosed any investments in China, has ambitions to control $2 trillion of assets and become a global investment powerhouse.

But since unveiling a plan to transform itself from a domestically focused holding company five years ago, its publicly disclosed investments have been mostly in the US and Europe.

Its first major international deal was a $3.5bn investment in Uber Technologies in 2016. More recently it backed Lucid Motors before it went public through a deal with a special purpose acquisition company.

Last March, as global markets crashed during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the PIF got a $40bn transfer from the kingdom’s reserves to bet that stocks would recover quickly.

Updated: November 5th 2021, 8:08 AM
Saudi ArabiaPublic Investment FundPifMarkets
