Luxury watch retailer Chronext plans to list amid online boom

Aquis Date Upcycle watches from watchmaker Oris. Founded in 2013, Chronext is a marketplace that sells both new and second-hand watches, mostly from third-party distributors. REUTERS

Chronext AG plans to list on the Swiss stock exchange as the online luxury-watch retailer enjoys a boom in demand led by younger generations.

The company plans to raise about 250 million francs ($273m) and existing shareholders plan to sell an unspecified amount of additional shares, the company said in a statement. The selling holders will also make existing stock available for a possible over-allotment comprising as much as 15 per cent of the shares sold.

Founded in 2013, Chronext is a marketplace that sells both new and second-hand watches, mostly from third-party distributors. Proceeds from the initial public offering will be used for technological investments, to grow the product offering, and to expand into new markets, such as the US and Asia, via potential M&A deals. The company’s business is mainly focused on Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Consumer IPO Rush Led by Federer’s On Running and Dutch Bros

With stock markets at records, a slew of European companies plans to carry out IPOs on the heels of the busiest half-year ever for listings globally. EQT is said to be lining up its chemicals business Azelis for an initial share sale and considering an IPO of skincare business Galderma, people familiar have told Bloomberg.

Chronext’s sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to market conditions, the company said.

Paradigm Shift

The luxury watch market is still mostly a physical affair with only 5 per cent of sales happening online, McKinsey said in a report in June. The consultancy forecasts the share will increase to as much as 15 per cent by 2025.

“There’s a fundamental paradigm shift with online becoming a very important channel,” co-founder and chief executive Philipp Man said in an interview before the announcement. “The best is yet to come since Generations Y and Z have an appetite for such products” sold online.

Chronext had sales of €101m last year and has yet to post a profit as it’s focused on investing in the business, Mr Man said. It had a compound annual growth rate of about 104 per cent since its first full year of operation and 47 per cent since 2018.

The platform, which handles the authentication process, can help customers get their hands on scarce products faster as it procures from multiple sources. The top three selling models in the first half of this year on Chronext were Rolex’s Datejust, Omega’s Seamaster, and Rolex’s Submariner. The Datejust sells for at least €4,250.

Lounges

Although primarily an online business, Chronext offers 11 physical locations in its main markets where customers can pick up their timepiece. These “lounges” tend to be located in offices and help drive trust and convenience, he said.

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

Score New Zealand 266 for 9 in 50 overs

Pakistan 219 all out in 47.2 overs New Zealand win by 47 runs New Zealand lead three-match ODI series 1-0 Next match: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Friday

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m