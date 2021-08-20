Vietnam and India top the charts for crypto adoption by individuals

The countries with the greatest crypto adoption by retail investors include Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Ukraine. Reuters

Global cryptocurrency adoption among individual investors has surged in the past year, according to crypto-analysis firm Chainalysis.

Using factors like peer-to-peer exchange trading volume and value received, Chainalysis said global crypto adoption rose some 881 per cent in the past 12 months.

The firm sees institutional markets as crucial but aimed to highlight the countries with the greatest crypto adoption by retail investors.

It focused on use cases related to transactions and individual savings, rather than trading and speculation.

The top-ranked countries are Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Ukraine.

“In emerging markets, many turn to cryptocurrency to preserve their savings in the face of currency devaluation, send and receive remittances, and carry out business transactions,” Chainalysis said in the report. It added that “adoption in North America, Western Europe, and Eastern Asia over the last year has been powered largely by institutional investment.”

Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged since the onset of the pandemic, in part because of substantial gains by digital tokens like Bitcoin and Ether. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has climbed about 380 per cent in the past year.

The Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index ranked 154 countries by three main metrics.

China and the US both dropped in the rankings, primarily because peer-to-peer trading volume declined. Last year, China ranked fourth and the US sixth. This year, the US is eighth and China 13th.

Chainalysis took out one factor it had used previously: number of deposits by country weighted by number of internet users. The firm found that it skewed the rankings toward countries with comparatively more decentralised finance, or DeFi, users. Instead, it’s creating a DeFi Adoption Index that it said will be available in coming weeks.

“Growing transaction volume for centralised services and the explosive growth of DeFi are driving cryptocurrency usage in the developed world and in countries that already had substantial adoption, while P2P platforms are driving new adoption in emerging markets,” Chainalysis said, adding a key question whether new approaches will disrupt those trends.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

