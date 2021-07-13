Chairman of Chinese retailer Suning steps down after state bail-out

Zhang Jindong has stepped down as the chairman of Chinese retailer Suning.com after losing control of his company following a government-led bailout.
The company announced his resignation in a filing with the Shenzhen stock exchange on Monday and said Mr Zhang, 58, would be appointed honorary chairman to guide its future growth.
The business sold a 16.96 per cent stake to a state-backed consortium for a $1.36 billion bailout last week.
The group of investors, led by the Nanjing state asset-management committee and the Jiangsu provincial government, also includes Alibaba Group and Chinese appliance makers Midea Group and Haier Group, smartphone maker Xiaomi and TCL Technology Group.
Mr Zhang’s resignation and the company’s rescue is the latest chapter in the remarkable rise and fall of a tycoon who was once one of China’s richest individuals.
He not only built a vast retail group that gained backers including Alibaba, but also helped lead China’s global football ambitions abroad by purchasing a controlling stake in Italian team Inter Milan in 2016.
Mr Zhang, who studied Chinese literature at Nanjing Normal University, founded Suning in 1990 and started out selling air conditioners.
He transformed the company into a retail empire with shops in big Chinese cities. In 2015, Alibaba announced a $4.6bn investment in a bid to combine its online capabilities with Suning’s bricks-and-mortar expertise.
Suning had a market value of about 52bn yuan ($8bn) before its trading halt. The retail business was weakened by a slowdown in spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Concerns about its cash flow intensified in September, when Mr Zhang waived his right to a 20bn yuan ($3.1bn) payment from property developer China Evergrande Group.
The stock tumbled last month after a Beijing court froze shares worth 3bn yuan held by Mr Zhang – representing 5.8 per cent of Suning.com – and creditors agreed to extend a bond for Suning Appliance Group, which is owned by Mr Zhang and fellow co-founder Bu Yang.
Mr Zhang has a net worth of $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, down from a peak of $11.5bn in June 2015.
In Monday’s announcement, the company said Ren Jun, a board member, will temporarily perform the chairman's duties. Mr Zhang nominated his son, Steven, as a director.
