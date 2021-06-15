India to speed up Amazon and Flipkart antitrust probe amid rising tensions with Big Tech

The move comes as major US technology firms including Twitter and Facebook are at loggerheads with Indian government over issues such as data privacy bills

India's anti-trust watchdog plans to expedite probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour at online retailer Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart. AFP 
India's anti-trust watchdog plans to expedite probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour at online retailer Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart. AFP 

India's antitrust watchdog plans to expedite a restarted probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour at Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart, as it intensifies scrutiny of Big Tech firms, two sources said.

The comments come as major US technology firms including Twitter and Facebook are at loggerheads with the government over issues such as data privacy bills and policies that some industry executives have termed protectionist.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe in January last year on the basis of a complaint alleging Amazon and Flipkart promoted select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and that deep discounts stifled competition.

The companies have denied wrongdoing.

Near-immediate legal challenges from the pair stalled the probe for over a year until a court last week allowed it to resume, having dismissed arguments that the CCI lacked evidence.

Though Amazon and Flipkart are likely to appeal, the CCI plans to demand information from them related to the allegations "as quickly as possible", a source said.

Read More

India's Information Technology Minister Ravi Prasad, left, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press conference in February to announce new regulations for social media companies. APIndia's new technology rules fuel tension with Big Tech over privacy

Amazon aims to grab larger share of India's $4.3bn food delivery market

India tops list of countries most likely to support fully cashless economy

WhatsApp gets regulatory nod to go live with payments service in India

The investigation "will be expedited", the the source said. Such investigations in India typically take months to complete.

Amazon declined to comment. Flipkart and the CCI did not respond to requests for comment.

The CCI is speeding up all cases involving big technology firms, including assigning additional officers for some cases and working to more stringent internal deadlines, sources familiar with the watchdog's thinking said.

"Cases involving digital firms are getting a priority at CCI as they can have significant impact on the economy and Indian start-ups," a source said.

Last year, the CCI began reviewing allegations of Google abusing the position of its Android operating system in the smart TV market, and is likely to soon order a comprehensive antitrust investigation, according to the sources.

Google declined to comment.

Such a probe would be the third against Google, with the Alphabet unit already battling cases relating to Android as well as its payments app.

The CCI is also investigating practices at MakeMyTrip and privacy policy changes at Facebook's WhatsApp.

The probe into Amazon and Flipkart is restarting at a time when both are battling accusations from offline retailers that their complex business structures allow them to circumvent foreign investment rules for e-commerce.

In February, a Reuters investigation based on Amazon documents showed the e-retailer for years gave preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its Indian platform. While arguing to restart the probe, the CCI told a court in Karnataka state that the Reuters report corroborated evidence.

Amazon, which has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller", told the court it disagreed with the report.

The antitrust body will examine the report and could use it as part of its investigation, a source said.

"The CCI's plan to move faster on such cases is in line with other antitrust regulators globally that are investigating digital markets like e-commerce and online search, which are dynamic and evolving fast," said an Indian antitrust lawyer who represents tech firms.

Published: June 15, 2021 01:07 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
In this file photo, then-US vice president Joe Biden is seen with Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 9, 2010. Reuters

With Netanyahu gone, Biden breathes sigh of relief

The Americas
Filmgoers watch the premiere of 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Brookfield Place in New York. AP

New York City to hold ticker-tape parade for pandemic frontline workers

The Americas
File photo: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. Reuters

French man accuses Netflix of racism over Muslim slur

Europe
Sky the sniffer dog can distinguish between different Covid-19 variants, which could help Lebanon's fight against new strains. Mahmoud Rida

Meet the sniffer dogs detecting Covid-19 variants

Lebanon
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 

Bitcoin rallies after Elon Musk says Tesla will accept cryptocurrency when miners use more clean energy

Technology
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams