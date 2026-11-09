QatarEnergy agrees to buy 25% stake in Namibia's offshore oil block in expansion push

QatarEnergy has entered into an agreement to buy a stake in an offshore oil block held by Chevron in Namibia, as part of the state-owned company’s expansion plans in the southern African nation.

As part of the agreement, QatarEnergy is acquiring a 25 per cent interest in Petroleum Exploration License 0082 (PEL82), comprising blocks 2112B and 2212A, QatarEnergy said in a statement on Monday.

Once the deal is complete, Chevron will hold a 55 per cent stake in the block, while Namibia’s Namcor and Custos Energy will each have a 10 per cent interest. The deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

The PEL82 exploration licence covers an area of about 11,450 square kilometres off Namibia, at depths ranging from 350 to 2,300 metres.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our relations with Chevron through this agreement, and to expand and diversify our footprint in Namibia,” said Saad Al Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and chief executive of QatarEnergy.

Namibia is emerging as one of Africa's oil and gas hotspots, with new discoveries made in the country’s offshore Orange Basin. The finds are estimated to hold about 11 billion barrels of light oil and 2.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

If proven commercially viable, the discoveries could unlock an unprecedented revenue windfall for the Namibian government, potentially more than doubling the country’s gross domestic product by 2040, according to the US-based International Trade Administration.

QatarEnergy is also working with other global oil majors, including Shell and France’s TotalEnergies, on exploration blocks in Namibia while expanding in the US and other countries.

Last month, QatarEnergy signed a 20-year agreement to buy up to three million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas from Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG project. The deal is expected to deepen Doha’s push into US supply, which it is using to hedge against disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

In April, QatarEnergy made a hydrocarbon discovery off the coast of the Republic of the Congo, adding to the Gulf producer’s international upstream portfolio.