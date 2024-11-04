Adipec 2024: Middle East tension emerges as main concern for global energy players

From left, moderator Becky Anderson from CNN, Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP, Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell, Tengku Muhammad Taufik, CEO of Petronas, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, executive director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth at Adnoc, and Claudio Descalzi, chief executive of Eni at a panel session at Adipec. Antonie Robertson / The National

From left, moderator Becky Anderson from CNN, Murray Auchincloss, CEO of BP, Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell, Tengku Muhammad Taufik, CEO of Petronas, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, executive director of Low Carbon Solu Show more