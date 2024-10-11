A petrol station in St Petersburg, Florida, where damage from Hurricane Milton has affected distribution of fuel. Reuters
Business

Energy

Oil prices on track for second weekly gain on potential supply disruption amid Israel's threat to Iran

Brent and WTI are on pace to rise 1% after a rollercoaster week

Alvin R Cabral
October 11, 2024

