Oil on course for sharp weekly decline on concerns of supply boost

Crude oil storage tanks at the Azzawiya oil refinery in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli. Libya, Africa's biggest holder of oil and gas reserves, is expected to end a month-long oil shutdown within days following the appointment of a new central bank governor. Reuters

Crude oil storage tanks at the Azzawiya oil refinery in Zawiyah, west of Tripoli. Libya, Africa's biggest holder of oil and gas reserves, is expected to end a month-long oil shutdown within days follo Show more