Iraq opens gas and oil reserves for development as it seeks to boost reserves and revenues

International energy companies will vie on Saturday for oil and gas concessions in Iraq as the Opec member country seeks to strengthen reserves and revenue.

Sixteen fields and exploration blocks will be an appendix to the fifth bidding round held in 2018, the Oil Ministry spokesman Assim Jihad has said. Then, 11 blocks and fields were offered, but only seven were awarded.

The rest will be offered as the sixth bidding round, Mr Jihad added.

“The ministry aims through these bidding rounds to increase the oil and gas reserves and to support the energy sector and associated industries,” he said.

The promising sites are located in the provinces of Baghdad, Diyala, Anbar, Babil, Wasit, Karbala and Najaf in central Iraq, as well as Qadissiyah, Muthana, This Qar, Basra and Mayssan in the south and Nineveh in the north, he added.

Major deals

As the security situation improved in 2008, the following year, Iraq began to attract international oil companies to develop its resources.

Top among major oil companies were the US‘s Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, the UK’s BP, China’s CNPC and Russia’s Lukoil.

Since then, Iraq has awarded dozens of oil deals to develop major fields that hold more than half of its 145.02 billion barrels of proven reserves. Deals to tap natural gas resources were also awarded.

As a result, Iraq’s daily production and exports have risen to levels not seen since the discovery of oil in the first quarter of last century.

The country is now producing slightly more than 4 million barrels a day from Baghdad-controlled oilfields, up from nearly 2.4 million a day in 2009, and its daily exports averaged 3.6 million barrels a day in March, according to Oil Ministry figures.

Iraq is Opec’s largest producer behind Saudi Arabia. Oil revenue makes up nearly 95 per cent of the country’s budget.

In recent years, it started focusing on developing the vast gas reserves to meet growing demand for electricity, especially during summer.

Iraq buys 1,200 megawatts of electricity and enough natural gas to generate 2,800MW from Iran, making up nearly one third of its needs.

Baghdad has been under pressure from the US to wean itself off Iranian energy imports, which have been subject to US sanctions since 2018.

Since then, Washington has repeatedly extended waivers to Baghdad for periods of 45 to 120 days to be able to import Iranian electricity and gas.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne and Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghan sign the mega $27-billion energy project.

Last year, it signed a deal with French company TotalEnergies to develop oil and gas and renewable energy projects worth $27 billion.

Iraq holds a 30 per cent stake in the joint venture, while 45 per cent is held by TotalEnergies and the remaining 25 per cent by QatarEnergy.

The Gas Growth Integrated Project will recover flared gas at three oilfields to supply gas to power generating plants.

It will build a seawater treatment plant for providing water injection for pressure maintenance, as an alternative to the use of fresh water from rivers and aquifers.

It will also develop a one-gigawatt solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basra regional grid.

Last month, it signed a deal with Ukraine’s Ukrzemresurs to develop Akkas gasfield in the western part of the country.

Iraq’s natural gas reserves stand at about 3,714 billion cubic metres.