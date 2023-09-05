Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary oil cut of one million bpd until December

Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil cut of one million barrels per day for another three months until the end of December, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The kingdom began implementing the cut in July, and it was later extended to include August and September.

"In effect, the kingdom’s production for the coming months of October, November and December will be approximately 9 million barrels per day," the SPA cited an official source from the Ministry of Energy as saying.

The decision will be reviewed monthly to consider deepening the cut or increasing production, the report added.

