Borouge's second-quarter profit surges 30% on higher revenue

Borouge, the joint venture between Adnoc and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, has said second-quarter profit surged 30 per cent as revenue nearly tripled.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the three-month period to the end of June climbed to $229 million, from the April 28 (date of inception) to June 2002 period, the company said in a filing on Friday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue in the second quarter jumped 94 per cent annually to $1.4 billion.

“In a challenging market environment, our results for the second quarter and first half of 2023 are a demonstration of our resilience,” said chief executive Hazeem Al Suwaidi.

“Following the successful completion of the planned turnaround of our Borouge 2 facility, our production is at a very high utilisation rate.

“In addition, we continue to achieve significant efficiencies through our ambitious value-enhancement programme, which is assisting us in mitigating market pressures and positions us for further growth.”

Borouge's board has endorsed an interim dividend of $650 million to be approved by shareholders during the second half of the year.

The company also repeated its commitment pay $1.3 billion in dividends for 2023.

Pressure linked to market weakness was partially offset by the positive impact of the value enhancement programme, as well as by healthy sales volumes and the resilience of the company’s pricing premiums, compared to benchmarks.

While the polyolefin markets remain challenging, with pricing expected to operate within a narrow band of volatility in 2023, Borouge remains well positioned in its core territories to continue to deliver product premiums.

The company also expects to realise further material results from its value-enhancement programme during the coming quarters.

Borouge said it continues to explore international expansion opportunities, focusing on geographies and markets that are aligned with its strategic road map.

More to follow …