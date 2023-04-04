Oil holds on to gains after Opec+ surprise cut

Oil prices extended their gains on Tuesday following the surprise output cut by Opec+ producers that will collectively take more than 1.16 million barrels of crude off the market.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was 0.52 per cent higher trading at $85.37 a barrel at 7.54am UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.56 per cent at $80.87 a barrel.

The world’s two leading crude oil futures contracts ended trading up more than 6 per cent each on Monday, Brent settling at $84.93 and WTI at $80.42.

The group of 23 oil-producing countries, which slashed its collective output by two million barrels per day last year, was expected to stick to the agreed production levels at its meeting on Monday but Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman, Kazakhstan and Gabon will together cut output by more than 1 million barrels of crude a day from May until the end of this year.

Russia said the 500,000 bpd cut it was making from March to June would continue until the end of the year. This takes the output cut to more than 1.66 million bpd by the end of this year in addition to the 2 million bpd production cut implemented at the end of last year.

The output cuts by Opec+ "should not come as a shock, given the recent sharp fall in oil prices", said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer

"The last of the Russia-Ukraine War premium was erased when Brent dropped to $70 per barrel on March 20, a 15-month low ... perhaps the only surprise is the cut was announced after oil prices [Brent] had rallied back up to $80 by the end of March," Mr Malik said.

After nearly hitting $140 a barrel in March of last year, oil prices plunged to a more than one-year low last month owing to a banking crisis in the US that had spread to Switzerland and led to the collapse of four lenders, setting off a broad sell-off in financial markets and raising the probability of a global recession.

The decision of Opec+ producers "clearly caught traders off guard", said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"This isn't the first pre-emptive cut that's caused uproar and the group will point to that as evidence that it's acting on supply and demand dynamics, rather than just price," Mr Erlam said.

"From a market perspective, what it does do is reinforce the floor in prices as we know the group won't hesitate to intervene again."

The International Energy Agency expects global oil demand to rise “sharply” this year on the back of pent-up Chinese demand and a rebound in air traffic.

The reopening of China, the world's second largest economy and biggest importer of crude, could boost world gross domestic product by about one per cent in 2023 and lead to a rally in oil prices, according to Goldman Sachs.

The US investment bank, which recently reduced its oil price forecasts for 2023, citing growing crude supplies and lower demand now expects Brent to trade at $95 a barrel by the end of this year from a previous $90 estimate and $100 in 2024 compared with a prior $97 forecast.

"Oil prices are very likely to remain strong, although a retracement is certainly due, and we could see some profit-taking on the back of poor economic data," said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

"An economic data set that paints a miserable picture for the global economy would make traders think again about strong oil demand, especially in China, as the country is really busy fully opening up its economy."