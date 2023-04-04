Iraq agrees to 30% stake in TotalEnergies' $27bn energy project, report says

Iraq has reportedly reached an agreement with French energy major TotalEnergies to hold a 30 per cent stake in the company's $27 billion worth of projects in the country.

"The deal should be activated within days,” Reuters quoted a senior Iraqi oil ministry official as saying on Tuesday.

In 2021, Iraq signed an agreement with TotalEnergies to develop oil and gas and renewable energy projects worth $27 billion.

TotalEnergies said at the time that it would make an initial investment of $10 billion in the country.

However, the projects stalled after Iraq reportedly wanted to take a 40 per cent stake, as opposed to the 25 to 30 per cent stake proposed by TotalEnergies.

In February, Iraq’s oil ministry said it was keen to strike an agreement with TotalEnergies, amid reports that the energy company was planning to exit the Arab country.

“We have no problems with TotalEnergies and our relations are good and growing,” a representative for the ministry told The National on February 2.

It was followed by a Reuters report that the dispute between TotalEnergies and Iraq had been settled and the company's foreign staff had returned back to Iraq.

The National has reached out to TotalEnergies for comment.

Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, depends on oil revenue to meet 90 per cent of government expenditure.

The country exports about 3.3 million barrels of oil per day, while production in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region amounts to more than 450,000 bpd.

On Tuesday, Iraq's government also struck a deal with authorities in the Kurdistan region to restart oil exports, a major step forward in the long-running dispute over rights to develop and export energy.

The deal is a win for Baghdad, which wanted to assert its right to manage Kurdistan's oil resources since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and gave the Kurds more autonomy.

Baghdad said the agreement with Kurdistan would be implemented immediately.

“This agreement underlines the serious and sincere desire by the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government [KRG] to face all the problems and obstacles that we inherited," Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said.

“Halting the export of the region’s oil harms Iraq’s revenues,” he said.

Iraq’s oil revenue crossed $60 billion in the first half of last year amid high oil and gas prices.

On Sunday, Iraq's oil ministry announced a voluntary output cut of 211,000 bpd to “face the challenges facing the global oil market, to strike a balance between supply and demand and market stability”.

It followed a similar move by other Opec+ members including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and others, who collectively announced cuts of more than 1.1 million bpd from May until the end of the year.