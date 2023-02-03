Oil headed for second weekly loss as investors look for China recovery signs

An EU embargo on Russian crude products is set to come into effect on February 5

John Benny
Feb 03, 2023
Oil prices were steady in morning trading on Friday, but were headed for a second weekly loss as investors look for signs that an economic recovery is under way in top crude importer China.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was 0.26 per cent lower at $81.96 a barrel at 9.18am UAE time West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.29 per cent at $75.66 a barrel.

“Crude prices are in no man’s land as the dollar rallies post global major central bank rate decisions and over uncertainty with the outlook for China’s recovery,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The crude demand outlook needs a clear sign that China’s reopening will be smooth and that the US economic growth momentum does not deteriorate quickly.”

Optimism over China’s reopening had pushed oil prices close to $90 a barrel last month. However, rising economic uncertainty and concerns of weakening demand have since weighed on futures.

The US Dollar Index, a measure of the value of the greenback against a weighted basket of major currencies, was up 0.12 per cent at 101.87.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points and indicated that more increases were to come.

This was the eighth rate increase and the smallest in the federal funds target rate range since the US central bank began to raise rates last year in March.

It also pushes interest rates in the US to their highest point since the 2008 financial crisis.

On Wednesday, the Opec+ alliance of 23 oil-producing countries agreed to roll over its existing oil output cuts of 2 million barrels per day amid an improving fuel demand outlook in China.

Crude prices could rise next week after an EU embargo on Russian oil products comes into effect on February 5.

“We believe the market is underappreciating the coming Russian oil products embargo — ultimately what end-consumers are actually exposed to,” said Ehsan Khoman, director, head of research responsible for commodities, environmental, social and governance, and emerging markets at MUFG.

“When accounting for shipping and pricing considerations, the oil product ban will likely have larger reverberations on global markets than the December crude oil ban.”

Diesel is the backbone of global economic activity and markets were already in a deficit before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February last year.

This was due to the closure of 3.5 million bpd of refinery distillation capacity since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a net decline of 1 million bpd, the International Energy Agency said in a November report.

Updated: February 03, 2023, 5:59 AM
