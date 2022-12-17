How EVs and crypto mining are emerging as risks for US power reliability

The adoption of electric vehicles and rise of cryptocurrency mining pose emerging challenges to US power reliability, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation said on Thursday.

More EVs, spurred by government policies such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, and energy-intensive mining of bitcoin will add demand on the nation's fragile electrical grid while power plant closures outpace the replacement of new capacity and severe weather intensifies, NERC said in its long-term reliability assessment.

"These new electric uses can significantly alter the nature of how the system is going to be operated and what it needs to be able to provide," Mark Olson, manager for reliability assessments at NERC, which is responsible for the reliability of US power grids, said on a webcast.

Citing estimates from the California Energy Commission, NERC said electrical load from plug-in EVs by 2030 could lead to an increase of 5,500 megawatts of demand at midnight and 4,600 megawatts of demand at 10am on a typical weekday, a jump of 25 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, compared with current levels.

The potential growth of cryptocurrency miners, which use supercomputers to power their operations, can also "have a significant effect on demand and resource projections," NERC said. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas this month announced a voluntary curtailment programme for customers, including bitcoin mining facilities, to reduce power during peak demand periods.

Non-EV energy transition measures, which rely heavily on the electrification of businesses and residences, will also add grid pressures, NERC said. That increase comes as the shutdown of coal, nuclear and natural-gas power plants outpaces the replacement of new power generation capacity.

More than 88 gigawatts of fossil fuel and nuclear generating capacity is due to retire in 2027, with another 22 gigawatts possibly being slashed, NERC said.

BitRiver provides services for cryptocurrency mining in Bratsk in Irkutsk region, Russia. The potential growth of cryptocurrency miners could have an impact on electricity demand. Reuters

Shifting sources from traditional energy without the swift replacement of generation, including power from renewables such as wind and solar, has left large parts of the country vulnerable to power cuts, NERC said.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator's electricity reserves deficit has grown by a year since NERC's last report, and the Midwest now faces a 1,300 megawatt capacity shortage for the summer, NERC said.

California and the Midwest are at high risk for electricity shortages from 2023 to 2027, NERC said, while the South-west, North-west, Texas and New England have enough energy and capacity for normal times but face shortfalls in severe conditions. (Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)