Qatar and Germany sign long-term natural gas agreement

QatarEnergy has said it has signed an agreement to export liquefied natural gas to Germany for at least 15 years.

Up to 2 million tonnes will be exported to Germany from 2026, its chief executive and Qatar's energy minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed with ConocoPhillips and will see LNG sent from Ras Laffan in Qatar to Germany's northern LNG terminal of Brunsbuettel.

"Germany represents the largest gas market in Europe...and we are committed to support its energy security," Mr Kaabi said in a joint news conference as reported by Reuters.

It comes as Germany scrambles to secure alternative gas supplies after Russia curtailed exports to Europe over opposition to its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Germany is ready for winter after finding alternatives to Russian energy.

Negotiations with German companies for additional volumes are ongoing, Mr Kaabi said.

Qatar recently signed a 27-year deal to supply LNG to China.

It is expected to deliver 4 million tonnes of LNG to Beijing under the agreement.

Investments in LNG infrastructure are expected to surge as the global energy crisis worsens Rystad Energy said in a report in August.