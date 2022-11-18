Oil prices gain on weaker dollar but are on track to post weekly loss

Crude prices rose on Friday on a weaker dollar but were headed for a weekly decline as demand concerns weigh on the market.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.6 per cent higher at $90.35 a barrel at 9.55am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up nearly 1 per cent at $82.36.

Futures fell more than 3 per cent Thursday night amid an easing of geopolitical tensions and rising Covid-19 cases in China, both the world’s largest economy and the biggest crude importer.

“There were few fundamental catalysts affecting the market in the last several days apart from the rising fears that 2023 will be particularly tough for the global economy and thus for oil demand,” Emirates NBD economists said in a research note.

The US Dollar Index, a measure of the value of the greenback against a weighted basket of major currencies, fell 0.1 per cent at 106.62. The index is down about 7 per cent since hitting a multi-decade high of 114.53 in September.

Uncertainty stemming from Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine and China’s coronavirus curbs have driven investors to safe-haven assets such as the dollar and gold this year.

Oil prices rallied earlier this week after reports that Poland, a Nato member, was hit by a stray Russian missile, triggering fears of an escalation in the war.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said there were no indications the missile that killed two people was an “intentional attack” and that even though “it is highly probable” the missile was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence, ultimate responsibility lay with Moscow, which launched a barrage of missile attacks in Ukraine on Tuesday.

“Some of the geopolitical risk that sent oil higher earlier this week is coming off the table,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oana, said.

“With no immediate escalation in the war in Ukraine, we could see energy traders fixate on the Russian crude price cap that takes hold early next month.”

The Group of Seven advanced economies (G7) is set to put a price cap on Russian oil exports on December 5 to limit Russia’s ability to fund its military offensive in Ukraine. An EU ban on seaborne Russian crude also comes into effect the same day.

The outlook for oil demand has been affected by signs of slower economic growth in US and China — the world's two biggest economies.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's monthly manufacturing index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the US mid-Atlantic region, dropped to negative 19.4 in November from negative 8.7 in October, its lowest reading since the early months of the pandemic.

China has stepped up testing in its urban centres, with Covid cases crossing 25,000.

“Fears are growing that the spread won’t ease soon as cases have spread across populous regions of Guangzhou and Chongqing,” Mr Moya said.

“Inventory levels remain a key concern for the oil market so we might see limited downside from here.”

On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency lowered its global oil demand growth estimate for next year again on weak economic growth in China, Europe’s energy crisis and a strong dollar.

The Paris-based agency now expects oil demand to grow by 1.6 million barrels per day in 2023, down from its previous estimate of 1.7 million.

Global demand for diesel and gas oil is estimated to fall to 400,000 bpd in 2022, from 1.5 million bpd last year, before declining slightly in 2023, said the IEA, which blamed the reduction on “persistently high” prices and a slowing economy.

Diesel, used in everything from transportation to industrial processes, is the backbone of the global economy.