Oil prices edge up on weaker dollar and inflation data but heading for weekly decline

Oil prices inched up in early trading on Friday on a weaker dollar and market reaction to four-decade high US inflation data, but futures are set for a weekly decline as the possibility of a recession weighs on the demand outlook.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was 0.31 per cent higher at $94.86 a barrel at 11.06am UAE time on Friday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.40 per cent at $89.47 a barrel.

The latest data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics showed that annual headline inflation in the world's largest economy was up 8.2 per cent in September, down from its peak of about 9 per cent in June but still near the highest levels since the early 1980s. Core inflation for the month was up 6.6 per cent from a year ago, the biggest 12-month gain since August 1982.

The latest data is likely to prompt the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates a fourth consecutive time by 75 basis points when it meets in the first week of November.

“It is somewhat surprising to see crude higher despite a massive headline draw and a scorching hot inflation report,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

Reports on the British government potentially reversing its tax-cutting proposals coupled with the possibility of Japan again intervening to stop a yen sell-off prevented a rally in the dollar, the main oil trading currency, Mr Moya said.

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) slashed its global oil demand growth estimates for 2022 and 2023, citing the possibility of a recession in several European countries and increasing risks for emerging economies.

The IEA's forecast followed Opec lowering its global oil demand estimates earlier in the week for this year and the next, citing Covid-19 restrictions in China, economic challenges in Europe and inflationary pressures in key economies.

“The crude demand outlook is going to see massive downgrades over the coming months, but right now it seems the market will remain tight,” Mr Moya said.

“If China’s Covid situation doesn’t completely lead to massive lockdowns, oil should find a home above the $100 level,” he said.

Oil prices rallied last week after the 23-member Opec+ group of oil producers announced an output cut of 2 million bpd.

The war in Ukraine, now in its eight month, coupled with rising recession fears, broadening inflation pressures and a slowdown in China, both the world's second largest economy and importer of crude, prompted the International Monetary Fund to cut its global growth forecast for 2023.