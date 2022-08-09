Adnoc Drilling second-quarter net income climbs 19% on revenue boost

Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, said its second-quarter net income jumped more than 19 per cent, as revenue rose amid continued fleet expansion programme.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of June rose to $204.85 million, Adnoc Drilling, a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the April-June quarter period rose 11 per cent to $669m, driven by its onshore and oilfield services businesses as the company continued supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to increase its production capacity.

Net profit for the first six months of the year rose 34 per cent on an annual basis to $379m. Half yearly revenue increased 13 per cent at the end of June to $1.27 billion.

Adnoc Drilling’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Editda) climbed to $580m, a16 per cent year-on-year rise, with Ebitda margin of 45.7 per cent, as the company made “exceptional progress” on delivering further cost savings.

“Adnoc Drilling has continued to make strong progress in 2022 delivering on its promises to continue growing the business and maximising returns for our shareholders,” Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Adnoc managing director and group chief executive, said.

“Excellent half year results and successful strategic execution are testament to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for Adnoc as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self-sufficiency.”

The company’s board has also approved an interim dividend, increasing it by 5 per cent to 7.83 fils that brings the first payment of fiscal year 2022 to $341m, Dr Al Jaber, who is also chairman of Adnoc Drilling, said.

