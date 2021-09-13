Adnoc Drilling IPO set to raise around $751m after pricing

US energy services company Baker Hughes, which has a 5% stake in Adnoc Drilling, will retain its shares. Adnoc will remain the majority shareholder following the initial public offering. Reuters

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's drilling subsidiary expects to raise approximately Dh2.76 billion ($751 million) from the planned listing of 7.5 per cent of shares in the company.

Adnoc Drilling's shares have been priced at Dh2.3 per share, implying an equity value of $10 billion, the state energy company said in a statement on Monday.

The subscription period for the offer opens today and will close on September 23 for UAE retail investors and on September 26 for qualified domestic and international institutional investors.

Adnoc Drilling shares are expected to trade on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on October 3.

Adnoc, the selling shareholder, and its drilling subsidiary have seen "strong initial demand indications from both local and international investors, ahead of the start of the subscription period", the companies said.

The offer price per share provides investors with "a highly attractive value proposition" and was also reflective of Adnoc's "prioritisation of a supportive aftermarket performance post-listing", the statement added.

Last week, Adnoc announced the intention to float shares in its drilling company on the ADX.

Adnoc Drilling shares are expected to start trading in October, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals in the UAE.

The share offer is available to individual and other investors, Adnoc Group employees and retirees of the national oil company as part of the retail offering, as well as to qualified international investors. Five per cent of the offer is reserved for the Emirates Investment Authority.

Adnoc Drilling is one of the largest drilling companies in the Middle East, operating 107 onshore, offshore and island rigs, of which 11 are rented. The company, which began operations in 1972, has expanded its fleet of rigs, adding 67 since 2010, in line with the growth in oil and gas production capacity at Adnoc.

This is the second IPO for the Adnoc Group, which listed 10 per cent of the company's distribution business in 2017. Adnoc doubled the amount of its free-floating stock to 20 per cent in September last year following a block placement of 1.25 billion shares, valued at $1 billion, with institutional investors.

The listing of 7.5 per cent of Adnoc Drilling's shares will raise the free float market cap of the ADX by $750m and add $10bn to the market cap, equivalent to 2.6 per cent of the total market cap of ADX, according to Jaap Meijer, managing director, head of equity research at Arqaam Capital.

The Abu Dhabi stock exchange has experienced record trading performance, helping to boost its market capitalisation beyond Dh1 trillion ($272bn).

This is the second major listing this year in Abu Dhabi, which in July saw Al Yah Satellite Communications (Yahsat), a unit of Mubadala Investment Company, raise Dh2.68 billion ($730 million) through a public offering. The company sold 975.9 million, or 40 per cent, of its shares through the IPO.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

