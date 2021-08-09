Saudi Aramco exploring opportunities for export of blue hydrogen

Saudi Aramco is exploring opportunities in blue hydrogen and is actively looking to export to key markets in Asia, even as it seeks to grow its portfolio by opening up assets to unlock capital, its president and chief executive said.
“We are looking at export opportunities in terms of blue hydrogen,” Amin Nasser told investors in a call on Monday.
“Currently, blue hydrogen requires … ammonia as a transport medium. It requires a lot of carbon capture and sequestration. And we are doing a lot of work in terms of front-end engineering for carbon capture and sequestration. We are also engaging with different markets around the world, in terms of offtake agreements,” he added.
Carbon capture and sequestration refers to the capture and storage of carbon dioxide from steam methane reformation that is used to produce blue hydrogen. The CO2 is used in other industrial processes, including in the oil and gas sector, where it is pumped into mature oil wells to boost crude output.
Gulf-based state oil exporters such as Saudi Aramco and the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company are making big bets on developing blue hydrogen as they look to sell newer forms of energy.
Both countries are looking to leverage existing crude oil trading relationships with consumers to sell hydrogen.
Last year, Aramco shipped blue hydrogen produced in Saudi Arabia to Japan.
Aramco shipped the hydrogen in the form of the more easily transportable ammonia for use in zero-carbon power generation in Japan, one of its top importers of crude.
“We are in discussions with major markets [such as] Japan and Korea, in terms of demand for blue hydrogen. And as the markets grow, it will increase the opportunity for us to produce more blue hydrogen for export markets,” he said.
Green hydrogen, which is produced through electrolysis powered by energy from the sun and wind, is “also an area of interest”, said the company’s chief executive.
Saudi Arabia is building one of the world's largest green hydrogen projects in Neom, the futuristic mega-city straddling the borders of Egypt and Jordan. Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power and Air Products are building the $5 billion project, which has a 4-Gigawatt capacity and can produce 650 tonnes of hydrogen per day.
The world's largest oil-exporting company on Sunday said second-quarter net profit had nearly quadrupled, boosted by higher crude prices amid a broader recovery in global demand.
Net profit rose to $25.45bn from $6.56bn in the same period a year ago due to “higher crude oil prices, improved refining and chemicals margins and the consolidation of Sabic's results”.
Aramco holds a 70 per cent stake in Sabic, the Middle East's largest chemicals producer.
Mr Nasser said the company was focused on new technology that will optimise value and deliver products with a lower carbon footprint.
“Crude-to-chemicals will help us a lot to reduce our emissions, maximise value by going down the value chain and also diversify our income over the long term,” he said.
In 2019, Saudi Aramco said it was acquiring a 20 per cent interest in India's Reliance Industries' crude-to-chemicals business for an enterprise value of $75bn.
The company has “experienced some delay in terms of due diligence and completing the work required” on the deal, Mr Nasser told investors.
“We are catching up, but this is an important area and the work is still on, on our portfolio optimisation. The objective of the programme is to unlock capital and redeploy to generally higher value for generating value for our investors,” he said.
“China and India are very important markets and we are working on the due diligence terms of that acquisition with Reliance,” he added.
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm
Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto
Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km
Price: From Dh796,600
On sale: now
Athletic Bilbao 0
Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 73' pen)
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
- For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”
- If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.
- Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”
Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly
His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell
His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard
Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece
Favourite movie - The Last Emperor
Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great
Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos
David Frum: What Biden has to fix - and preserve - from the Trump era
Kareem Shaheen: What will Iran do with Biden's America?
Sunniva Rose: All eyes in Lebanon turn towards Iran
Some facts about bees:
The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer
The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days
A queen bee lives for 3-5 years
This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony
About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive
Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants.
Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen
Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids
Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments
Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts
Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain
Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities
The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes
Is beekeeping dangerous?
As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy.
“The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”
In Search of Mary Shelley: The Girl Who Wrote Frankenstein
By Fiona Sampson
Profile
Director: Abhishek Chaubey
Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey
Rating: 3/5
David Frum: How President Joe Biden is already showing he's an old man in a hurry
Patrick deHahn: Amtrak reveals US rail expansion goals after Biden's $2 trillion bill
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Biden should avoid copying the Swiss wealth tax model
Graduated from the American University of Sharjah
She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters
Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks
Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
- Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.
- Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.
- Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.
- For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).
- Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.
- Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.
- Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.
- Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.
- Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.
- Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied.
Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz
Devesh Mamtani from Century Financial believes the cash-hoarding tendency of each generation is influenced by what stage of the employment cycle they are in. He offers the following insights:
Baby boomers (those born before 1964): Owing to market uncertainty and the need to survive amid competition, many in this generation are looking for options to hoard more cash and increase their overall savings/investments towards risk-free assets.
Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980): Gen X is currently in its prime working years. With their personal and family finances taking a hit, Generation X is looking at multiple options, including taking out short-term loan facilities with competitive interest rates instead of dipping into their savings account.
Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996): This market situation is giving them a valuable lesson about investing early. Many millennials who had previously not saved or invested are looking to start doing so now.
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Gavin Esler: Nato summit failed for making news more than it made deals
Simon Waldman: Nato continues to be Ankara’s best security guarantor
