UAE created about 250,000 jobs in retail, finance, tech and telecoms in 2020

The UAE created about 250,000 jobs in the retail, finance, technology and telecoms sectors in 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic that hit global trade and severely affected the labour market.

The country, the second-biggest Arab economy, added 100,000 jobs in the retail and e-commerce sector and 148,000 jobs in the finance, technology and telecoms sectors in 2020, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Crisis management creates opportunities ... and crises in management destroy gains," Sheikh Mohammed said.

This boost to the job market in the UAE defied a global economic contraction of 3.3 per cent last year.

The Covid-19 pandemic tipped the world economy into its worst recession, disrupted trade, hindered travel and forced countries into lockdowns that led to higher unemployment and poverty, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Global trade shrunk by 8.5 per cent last year, according to the fund’s estimates. About 8.8 per cent of global working hours were lost last year due to the pandemic, roughly four times the number lost in the 2008 financial crisis, according to the International Labour Organisation.

The UAE reacted quickly to the pandemic-driven slowdown and introduced economic stimulus measures to help businesses and residents.

Overall, the country has unveiled economic support packages worth at least Dh388 billion since the onset of the pandemic.

Dubai was among the first cities to reopen its borders to international tourists in July after it put in place rigorous health and safety measures that gave the hospitality and retail sectors a boost.

انكمش اقتصاد العالم ٤٪ وتراجعت التجارة الدولية ٢٠٪ وفقد العالم ملايين الوظائف في ٢٠٢٠..في نفس العام اقتصاد الامارات خلق ١٠٠ ألف وظيفة بقطاع التجزئة والتجارة الالكترونية و١٤٨ ألف وظيفة بقطاع المالية والتقنية والاتصالات..نكرر : إدارة الأزمات تخلق فرصاً..وأزمات الإدارة تدمر مكاسباً — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 22, 2021

While 2020 was a tough year for brick-and-mortar retailers, the pandemic hastened the growth of the e-commerce sector as more consumers shopped from home amid movement restrictions.

In the UAE, the increase in online consumer spending in 2020 was mainly driven by a 21 per cent annual jump in the number of online shops, in addition to a 44 per cent annual surge in the number of high-volume e-commerce trading partners last year, according to Mastercard.

The technology sector also benefitted from additional investment during the pandemic as businesses came up with more innovative solutions for telehealth and remote working and learning.

Start-ups in the Mena region secured more than $1 billion in funding last year, with e-commerce and FinTech retaining their top spots by number of deals.

The two sectors represented 24 per cent of all deals in 2020, according to data platform Magnitt.

In Dubai, the DIFC set up an innovation licence to encourage international FinTechs to move to the free zone.

The UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia accounted for 68 per cent of total Mena deals disclosed last year. The UAE received the largest share of funds raised and was ranked first by deal numbers, the report showed.

Start-ups in the UAE attracted more than half of the total venture capital into the region and more than a quarter of Mena deals.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

