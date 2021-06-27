Dubai SME and AUD roll out incubator to encourage entrepreneurship among students

Facilities will serve specialist sectors and encourage innovation among students

These incubators serve specialised sectors, including digital technology and robotics, design and innovations in sustainability of energy, water, building materials, transportation and waste treatment. Chris Whiteoak / The National
These incubators serve specialised sectors, including digital technology and robotics, design and innovations in sustainability of energy, water, building materials, transportation and waste treatment. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai SME, a Dubai Department of Economic Development agency that oversees the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, has teamed up with the American University in Dubai to launch a business incubator.

The new incubator at AUD embodies the vision laid down in the 50 Year Charter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to establish free economic and creative zones across universities in Dubai to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among students, Dubai SME said on Sunday.

“Business incubators in universities will strengthen youth orientation towards entrepreneurship and support them in launching entrepreneurial projects in varied sectors,” Abdul Baset Al Janahi, chief executive of Dubai SME, said.

Read More

The UAE Ministry of Finance has partnered with Dubai SME to support small and medium-sized businesses. Chris Whiteoak / The NationalUAE's finance ministry and Dubai SME sign agreement to support small businesses

SMEs and domestic demand to lead business travel recovery, industry experts say

Emirates Development Bank signs deal with Dubai’s Beehive to boost SME financing

The SME sector in the UAE accounted for about 94 per cent of total companies and employed more than 86 per cent of the private sector workforce at the end of 2019, according to Ministry of Economy data. In Dubai, SMEs accounted for 95 per cent of companies, employed 42 per cent of the workforce and contributed 40 per cent of the emirate’s gross domestic product.

The incubator in AUD joins similar facilities in the Higher Colleges of Technology and the Amity University in Dubai, according to Dubai SME. These incubators serve specialist sectors, including digital technology and robotics, design and innovations in the sustainability of energy, water, building materials, transportation and waste treatment.

Specialist business incubators are being certified in Dubai schools, too, the DED agency said.

“Eventually, these incubators will produce a generation well aware of the techniques and tools needed for the sustainable development process in the UAE and the future economy in Dubai. Such initiatives are critical to enabling younger generations and entrepreneurs to achieve professional competencies and emerge as business leaders of the future,” Mr Al Janahi said.

The business incubators in universities will focus on global best practices. Students can benefit from facilities, including common workspaces and incentives, to launch their projects.

“By incubating these projects and providing the appropriate environment, we ensure the building of a new generation of creative graduates who are cognitively and innovatively qualified to create and anticipate the future,” David Schmidt, president of AUD, said. “We are graduating entrepreneurs and knowledge ambassadors instead of just job seekers.”

Published: June 27, 2021 07:54 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A pupil wearing a protective face mask paints as she attends her class at Al-Mizhar American Academy. Shruti Jain / The National

Half of Dubai private school pupils now back for in-person classes

Education
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

MENA
The network will carry freight across the UAE. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

Inside the UAE railway network’s nerve centre

Transport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams