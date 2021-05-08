China’s exports rise amid global economic recovery

The US was the biggest export market last month, accounting for 15.9 per cent of Chinese goods sold abroad. AP

China’s exports rose more than expected in April, suggesting its trade out-performance could last longer than expected this year, fuelled by global fiscal stimulus.

Exports grew 32.3 per cent in dollar terms in April from a year earlier, the customs administration said Friday, exceeding the 24.1 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Imports climbed 43.1 per cent, a sign of strong domestic demand and soaring commodity prices, resulting in a bigger-than-expected trade surplus of $42.85 billion for the month.

Global appetite for Chinese goods remained strong in the month, thanks to stimulus packages introduced by developed economies that’s helped to fuel demand for household goods, furniture and electronic devices. With vaccine rollouts accelerating and more economies opening up, China’s export growth was widely expected to moderate this year as consumers start to spend more on services. But April’s data shows that hasn’t happened yet.

“The export figure clearly reflects a recovering and expanding global economy,” said Hao Zhou, an economist at Commerzbank in Singapore. “Robust imports and exports also mean that China’s manufacturing industry is still outperforming the services sector to lead the economic rebound.”

The low base from a year ago also helped to underpin the strong results, but even on a two-year average growth basis which strips out those effects, April’s export growth was 16.8 per cent, much stronger than pre-pandemic levels, according to analysis by Bloomberg Economics.

The US was the biggest export market last month, accounting for 15.9 per cent of Chinese goods sold abroad. Southeast Asian nations bought 15.6 per cent of exports while the European Union purchased 15.1 per cent.

“We expect China’s export growth will stay strong into the second half of this year,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, citing strong growth in US demand and continued coronavirus outbreaks in developing countries such as India causing production to shift to China. Those trends are likely to support China’s currency, he added.

Exports were also likely boosted because of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several developing countries, including India and in Southeast Asia, Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings, wrote in a note. That new wave of infections had a two-fold effect: reducing the competitiveness of these countries and forcing them to buy more medical goods like personal protective equipment.

Exports to India surged 144 per cent in April from a year earlier with the monthly value hitting a record $7.8bn.

Liu Peiqian, an economist at Natwest Group, cited increased global demand for microchips, where Chinese companies are a key part of the supply chain, as another reason why “exports outperformance will likely remain a key theme” in China’s recovery. In volume terms, imports of industrial metals and energy products softened slightly in April, she added, suggesting that the domestic demand recovery could still be relatively weak.

At the Communist Party’s Politburo meeting last week, China’s top leaders pledged to accelerate the recovery in domestic demand and reiterated there would be “no sharp turn” on economic policy. But the government is focused on raising consumer spending on goods and services, while taking a cautious stance on property and infrastructure investment, which tends to be more import-intensive.

A strengthening recovery in Chinese consumer spending was indicated by the April services purchasing managers’ index compiled by Caixin Media and IHS Markit, which rose to 56.3 from 54.3 the previous month, well above the 50 reading that marks an expansion from the previous month. However, data from a recent five-day public holiday in China showed spending below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting China will remain dependent on overseas demand for much of its growth this year.

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

