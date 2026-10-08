DP World signs 15-year concession for terminal at Bangladesh's Chittagong port

Global ports operator DP World has signed a 15-year concession agreement with Bangladesh's Chittagong Port to operate a new terminal that is expected to boost economic activity in the South Asian nation.

The public-private partnership deal for the New Mooring Container Terminal (NMCT) is anticipated to improve supply chain efficiency and strengthen Bangladesh’s trade and logistics capabilities, the Dubai company said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the agreement, which also includes the operation of the overflow container yard, the NMCT will remain under the ownership of the Chittagong Port Authority. DP World did not disclose the value of its investment in the project.

The partnership will allow the NMCT to tap into DP World's global network, which includes ports, infrastructure and supply chain services, DP World executive chairman Essa Kazim said.

“Bangladesh is an increasingly important trading and manufacturing economy, and we are committed to supporting its continued development,” he added.

The collaboration builds on an initial pact signed between the Dubai government and the Public-Private Partnership Authority under the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, aimed at advancing strategic infrastructure development through PPP initiatives.

The development plan includes upgrades to the terminal’s civil and equipment infrastructure, use of digital solutions and operational enhancements to improve cargo handling efficiency and growing trade volumes.

Working with the Chittagong Port Authority, DP World will focus on key operational areas including berth planning, yard management, equipment utilisation, preventive maintenance, safety and sustainability, it said.

The partnership is expected to support local workforce development and the introduction of international operating practices.

“By supporting domestic industry and facilitating more efficient trade flows, the partnership [with DP World] will strengthen Bangladesh's position in regional and global supply chains while creating a stronger platform for investment and long-term economic growth,” said SM Moniruzzaman, chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority.

DP World has a global handling capacity of 110 million 20-foot-equivalent units and is responsible for the movement of 10 per cent of global daily trade, according to its website. It has invested about $10 billion in a logistics network that now spans 85 countries.

The company is aggressively expanding internationally. Its latest ventures include investing $90 million to upgrade Angola's Port of Luanda and exploring two major port and economic zone projects in Nigeria.