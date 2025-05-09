Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector contributed 53% to UAE’s industrial economy in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector contributed 53 per cent to the country’s industrial economy, which rose by 6.6 per cent to Dh210 billion ($57.2 billion), last year as the emirate seeks to double down on economic diversification, senior government officials said during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Tokyo on Friday.
The sector accounted for 51.3 per cent of the UAE’s industrial sector in 2023 and 46 per cent in 2022.
The UAE capital city’s manufacturing industry was also the largest non-oil contributor to the emirate’s gross domestic product last year, accounting for 9.5 per cent of total GDP and 17.3 per cent of non-oil GDP, said Rashed Al Blooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) was launched in 2022 to boost the contribution of the sector to the overall economy. It aims to double the size of the manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion, create 13,600 skilled jobs, and increase the emirate’s non-oil exports to Dh178.8 billion by 2031.
Under the strategy, the government is investing Dh10 billion across six industrial programmes to achieve these goals. This will be done by increasing access to financing, further improving the ease of doing business and attracting foreign direct investment.
“A key component of our Falcon Economy, ADIS is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial hub. It is guiding the manufacturing sector’s transition to Industry 4.0,” Mr Al Blooshi said.
In 2021, the UAE unveiled its “Operation 300bn” industrial strategy to position it as a global industrial centre by 2031. The 10-year road map focuses on increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the country's GDP to Dh300 billion by 2031, from Dh133 billion in 2021.
Abu Dhabi’s industrial GDP grew 23 per cent to Dh111.6 billion last year from Dh90.8 billion in 2022, the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum was told.
Participating in a panel discussion with Rashed Al Mansoori, director general of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Fatima Al Hammadi, chief commercial officer of Kezad Group, Mr Al Blooshi highlighted Abu Dhabi initiatives to accelerate the emirate’s transition towards a diversified and sustainable economy.
The discussion presented how Abu Dhabi is enabling investors, businesses and start-ups to expand globally.
The event in Tokyo brought together top chief executives, business leaders and investors to explore strategic partnerships and investment opportunities with Abu Dhabi.
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Switch%20Foods%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Edward%20Hamod%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Plant-based%20meat%20production%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2034%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%246.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20round%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Based%20in%20US%20and%20across%20Middle%20East%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Dust and sand storms compared
Sand storm
- Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
- Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
- Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
- Travel distance: Limited
- Source: Open desert areas with strong winds
Dust storm
- Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
- Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
- Duration: Can linger for days
- Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
- Source: Can be carried from distant regions
SERIES INFO
Cricket World Cup League Two
Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series
Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu
Fixtures
Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal
Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States
Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal
Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal
Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States
Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal
Table
The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.
The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff
1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.412
2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 0.139
3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.008
4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139
5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004
6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458
UAE tour of the Netherlands
UAE squad: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Shaiman Anwar, Ghulam Shabber, Mohammed Qasim, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Mohammed Naveed, Amjad Javed, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed
Fixtures and results:
Monday, UAE won by three wickets
Wednesday, 2nd 50-over match
Thursday, 3rd 50-over match
DUBAI WORLD CUP CARNIVAL CARD
6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m
7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m
7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m
8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m
8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m
9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m
The National selections
6.30pm: Gifts Of Gold
7.05pm Final Song
7.40pm Equilateral
8.15pm Dark Of Night
8.50pm Mythical Magic
9.25pm Franz Kafka
The Settlers
Director: Louis Theroux
Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz
Rating: 5/5
LA LIGA FIXTURES
Friday (UAE kick-off times)
Real Sociedad v Leganes (midnight)
Saturday
Alaves v Real Valladolid (4pm)
Valencia v Granada (7pm)
Eibar v Real Madrid (9.30pm)
Barcelona v Celta Vigo (midnight)
Sunday
Real Mallorca v Villarreal (3pm)
Athletic Bilbao v Levante (5pm)
Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (7pm)
Getafe v Osasuna (9.30pm)
Real Betis v Sevilla (midnight)
New Zealand 57-0 South Africa
Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett
MATCH INFO
Uefa Nations League
League A, Group 4
Spain v England, 10.45pm (UAE)
The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK
Ministry of Interior
Ministry of Defence
General Intelligence Directorate
Air Force Intelligence Agency
Political Security Directorate
Syrian National Security Bureau
Military Intelligence Directorate
Army Supply Bureau
General Organisation of Radio and TV
Al Watan newspaper
Cham Press TV
Sama TV