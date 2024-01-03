Soft landing likely 'but in no way inevitable', US central bank official says

The odds are improving that the Federal Reserve will tame inflation without tipping the economy into a recession, but risks remain, a US central bank official said on Wednesday.

“A soft landing is increasingly conceivable but in no way inevitable,” said Tom Barkin, President of the Federal Reserve Bank.

Mr Barkin said “you could see the case” for the potential of a soft landing, which he defined as returning to normal while the “economy stays healthy”. Among the signs pointing to this scenario is inflation, which he said is “coming into range of our 2 per cent target”.

Recent government data showed that the Fed's preferred metric grew 2.6 per cent year on year in November. On a monthly basis, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index decreased by 0.1 per cent.

Mr Barkin also warned that the Fed's Goldilocks scenario is far from a sure thing, pointing to geopolitical risks as well as the potential of the Fed's interest rates hitting consumers harder than anticipated.

The Fed last month kept interest rates unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.4 per cent and signalled that they were done raising rates further in this tightening cycle. With rates presumably now at their peak, markets are now looking for when the central bank may start cutting them.

A majority of Fed officials projected three rate cuts this year with interest rates falling somewhere between 4.25 per cent and 5 per cent.

But Mr Barkin suggested that the path of the Fed's rates should not be the focus of peoples' attention.

“I would caution you to focus less on the rate path and more on the flight path – is inflation continuing its descent and is the broader economy continuing to fly smoothly? Conviction on both questions will determine the pace and timing of any changes in rates,” he said.

Mr Barkin, who did not vote on monetary policy decisions in 2023, is a voting member on the board this year.