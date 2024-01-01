Saudi Arabia’s PIF emerges as top sovereign investor in 2023 with deals worth $31.6bn

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was the top investor among global sovereign wealth funds last year as the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund continues to increase its investments globally, according to a new report.

The PIF spent $31.6 billion in 49 deals in 2023, up 33 per cent compared to the previous year, research consultancy Global SWF said in its annual report on Monday.

“In a short span of eight years since its reformulation, the Saudi institution has become a powerhouse both at home and overseas, with the objective of advancing Vision 2030 and of becoming the world’s largest SWF by 2030,” the report said.

The PIF is at the heart of Riyadh’s economic diversification efforts and holds stakes in public and private companies including Meta and Alphabet.

The PIF announced several deals last year aside from setting up new companies to shore up the domestic economy.

In April, it paid $4.9 billion for the US gaming company Scopely through its subsidiary Savvy Games Group. In August, it acquired Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing division in a $3.6 billion deal, via AviLease, while in September, it agreed to buy Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's steel unit Hadeed for $3.3 billion.

“The variety of deals shows the unparalleled bandwidth and reach of PIF and its subsidiaries, which are forming a wide net to capture any value-add for Saudi Vision 2030,” the report said.

It also raised its stake in British luxury car maker Aston Martin to 20.5 per cent to increase its investments in the automotive sector.

The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund also signed a binding agreement in partnership with Saudi Arabian mining company, Ma'aden to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Brazil's base metals company Vale to pursue global mining investments.

Last month, it agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in Rocco Forte Hotels in a deal that is believed to value the luxury group’s properties at about £1.2 billion ($1.52 billion).

Together with PIF, four other Gulf funds were also in the top 10 most active dealmakers globally including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company, ADQ and Qatat Investment Authority, referred to as the “oil five,” the report said.

More to follow …