Fed poised to leave US interest rates unchanged as inflation battle enters new phase

At the end of its final policy meeting of the year, the Federal Reserve is on Wednesday expected to leave US interest rates unchanged as officials grow increasingly optimistic over the chances of a soft landing.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 525 basis points since March 2022 after an inflation surge in the US, bringing rates to their current target range of between 5.25 and 5.50 per cent.

The Fed wanted to slow the economy without steering it into a recession, which is otherwise known as a soft landing.

Recent government data shows that scenario is within view, opening the possibility that the Fed is finished raising rates in this cycle.

Now, the conversation has shifted to when the US central bank will cut rates, and by how much.

After a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Tuesday, traders anticipate the first rate cut will arrive in May 2024.

Markets will be closely monitoring Fed chairman Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on the path forward after the central bank's 2pm (ET) announcement.

The Fed will also update its economic projections, offering further clues on future decisions and estimations.

Since the Fed has begun its aggressive tightening campaign, inflation has fallen considerably from 9.1 per cent to its current 3.1 per cent. But it is still well above the Fed's long-term 2 per cent goal.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 per cent of the economy, is also showing signs of slowing, leading to expectations that the (gross domestic product) will decrease from its 5.2 per cent growth in the third quarter.

Moderating inflation, a strong economy and slower consumer spending has raised hopes of a soft landing, and expectations that the Fed could cut rates early next year.

But other data again pointed to the difficulty that the Fed faces.

The latest job report showed that the labour market heated up again with 199,000 jobs added in November as the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's inflation report showed that price pressures remain – particularly in shelter costs.

Those two reports have led traders to push back their projections on the first rate cut from March to May.

As he has been in his public remarks, Mr Powell will try to remain as tight-lipped as possible on future Fed decisions.

Instead, he could continue to rely on a familiar refrain he has used in recent meetings, which is to maintain a careful approach moving forward.