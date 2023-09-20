Fed meeting: US poised to hit pause on interest rates again

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave US interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with the focus shifting to whether the central bank is done with raising rates.

The Fed has raised interest rates in all but one meeting over the last 14 months, pushing the federal funds rate to the range of 5.25 and 5.50 per cent.

New economic forecasts are to be released alongside the interest rate decision at 2pm. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to address reporters shortly after.

Should rates be left unchanged as expected, questions will likely focus on whether the Fed is done raising rates altogether, how long it will be until rates are cut and if a soft landing remains possible.

Based on earlier projections, there is room for one more quarter-rate increase this year although traders largely anticipate rates will remain steady.

By raising its interest rates to the target 5.25-5.50 per cent range, the central bank has sought to accomplish a soft landing by slowing down the economy without dipping it into a recession.

Economic data has been mixed in recent months, but recent trends generally show signs that the economy is moving in the direction the Fed wants it to.

The labour market appears to be softening at a steady clip while unemployment remains historically low. And while inflation ticked up 0.6 per cent last month, underlying measures showed signs of cooling.

Speaking in Jackson Hole last month, Mr Powell said that “given how far we have come”, the central bank is “in a position to proceed carefully” as it considers future decisions.

But Mr Powell has indicated he wants to see a larger trend of good data to “build confidence” that inflation is moving towards the Fed's 2 per cent goal.

The hawkish Fed chair also cautioned markets that the central bank is prepared to raise rates further if data merits it.

The Fed's updated forecasts will include economic indicators on inflation and economic growth – as well as officials' expectations of future interest rate decisions – which will offer clues on the path moving forward.