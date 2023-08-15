Saudi Arabia's inflation eases to 2.3% in July

Saudi Arabia's annual rate of inflation last month eased to 2.3 per cent, down from 2.7 per cent that the Arab world’s largest economy recorded in June, according to official data.

Housing, food and transport were among the drivers of a rise in consumer prices in July from a year earlier, data from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) showed on Tuesday.

“Actual rents for housing increased by 10.3 per cent in July, reflecting the increase in rents for apartments by 21.1 per cent,” Gastat said.

“Prices for rents were the main driver … due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket, with a weight of 21 per cent.”

Prices of food and beverages rose by 1.4 per cent, while transport prices increased by almost 1 per cent – mainly due to the increase in transport services charges.

Restaurants and hotels prices rose by 2.9 per cent, while education prices increased by 1.8 per cent from a year earlier.

In contrast, furnishings and household prices eased by 2.5 per cent, while clothing and footwear rates decreased by 3.9 per cent on an annual basis, Gastat said.

Inflation in Saudi Arabia – Opec’s biggest oil producer – has been on the decline since January, when it hit 3.4 per cent.

Similar to its peers in the GCC, inflation in the kingdom is relatively lower than the developed markets and advanced economies, on the back of government measures to control consumer prices.

Central banks elsewhere have aggressively increased interest rates to subdue inflation.

After hitting pause on its tightening cycle in June, the US Federal Reserve increased the policy rate in July for the 11th time since March 2022. The 25 basis points increase has taken the benchmark rates to the highest since 2001 as the US regulator tries to bring inflation down to its 2 per cent target range.

The Fed has increased rates by a combined level of more than 500 bps over the past 16 months.

The central banks of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar also raised their benchmark borrowing rates in July, as they follow the Fed’s rate moves due to their currencies being pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 1.1 per cent in the second quarter, boosted by a sharp expansion in the country’s non-oil sector as the kingdom continues to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.

The non-oil sector grew 5.5 per cent in the three-month period to the end of June, compared with the same period in 2022, according to the flash estimate by the Gastat.

The Saudi economy expanded 8.7 per cent in 2022, the highest annual growth rate among the world's 20 biggest economies, driven by a rise in oil prices and the strong performance of its non-oil private sector.

However, growth will slow to 1.9 per cent this year, on the back of lower oil output, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

Compared to June, consumer prices in the kingdom remained “relatively stable” and increased only by 0.1 per cent in July.

The monthly CPI was affected by the increase in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels prices by 0.3 per cent, according to Gastat data.

Food and beverages prices rose by 0.4 per cent, transport prices by 0.4 per cent, and restaurants and hotels prices climbed by 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis.