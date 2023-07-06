Lebanon urged to quickly appoint new central bank Governor

Lebanon's central bank deputy governors called on the country's authorities to urgently appoint a new chief to take over the reins from current Governor Riad Salameh when his term expires on July 31.

The four vice governors on Thursday said that they will be forced to take action if a successor is not named soon.

"We see it as our duty to emphasise the necessity of appointing a governor ... at the soonest possible time, otherwise we will be forced to take the action we see as appropriate for the public interest," they said, without specifying what action may be taken.

The warning comes as Mr Salameh's 30-year tenure comes to a close at the end of this month.

Mr Salameh is facing investigations in six European countries, which suspect him of having embezzled more than $330 million from Lebanon's central bank with the help of his brother Raja and using the proceeds to purchase luxurious properties in Europe.

Mr Salameh, who is the subject of judicial inquiries at home and abroad, has denied any wrongdoing.

He has said he intends to step down when his current term expires. The Lebanese government has not indicated whether it was considering removing him before then.

Authorities have yet to name a successor for the role, as the country remains in the grip of a severe financial crisis.

The World Bank has described Lebanon's dragging economic crisis as one of the worst in modern history. The country has yet to enforce critical structural and financial reforms required to unlock $3 billion of assistance from the International Monetary Fund, as well as billions in aid from other international donors.

The country has a caretaker cabinet led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, with limited powers. It also needs to elect a president after the six-year term of Michel Aoun ended at the end of October, but this requires the consensus of the country's political elite.