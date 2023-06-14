Federal Reserve poised to hit pause on interest rate increases

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to skip an interest-rate increase on Wednesday after recent data showed that inflation had decelerated in the world's biggest economy.

The closely watched decision follows 10 consecutive meetings in which the US central bank has raised interest rates since March 2022.

The Fed has raised rates to the target range of 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent since they were at a near-zero level that time last year.

The Fed is scheduled to release its decision at 2pm ET. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver his remarks shortly after.

Fed officials will also update their economic projections on Wednesday, which will include an estimate of what they anticipate the federal funds rate will be by the end of the year.

Now, with inflation decelerating and faced with the fallout of the collapse of three regional banks, Fed officials appear to be leaning towards skipping a rate increase to better assess the economy.

Tuesday's consumer price index report seemed to lock in that decision for the central bank, with more than 94 per cent of traders expecting a pause this month, data from the CME Group showed.

The Fed is forecast to issue a 0.25 per cent rate increase next month before keeping rates relatively steady for the remainder of the year.

Its aggressive monetary policy has led to higher borrowing costs on credits cards, mortgages and car loans.

Mr Powell and his colleagues have sought to achieve a so-called soft landing by slowing spending without steering the economy into a recession.

And while consumer confidence has dipped and the economy grew at a modest 1.1 per cent pace in the first quarter, a resilient labour market will probably push any chances of a recession until next year.

The labour market has been a particular headache for the Fed, which has insisted that a softening labour market, in the form of layoffs, is needed to help drive down inflation.

Employers added 339,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 per cent, well below the Fed's end-of-season forecast at 4.5 per cent.

Mr Powell said last month it was possible to see a cooling in labour market conditions without driving up unemployment.

“Now, that would be against history … That would be against the pattern,” he said.

The Fed is also expected to update its forecasts on end-of-year unemployment and US economic growth in its projections.