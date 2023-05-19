Mubadala invested $29bn in 2022 with assets under management at more than $272bn

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, said it invested Dh107 billion ($29.13 billion) last year across sectors and received proceeds of Dh106 billion ($29 billion) by monetising assets at strong valuations.

The investments were made in sectors including life sciences, renewable energy and digital infrastructure, in line with the company’s strategy to invest in industries shaping the future, Mubadala said on Friday.

Assets under management across the group remained above Dh1 trillion ($272 billion).

Growth was supported by a strong performance in real estate, infrastructure and alternative investments, including private equity and private credit, Mubadala said.

The company did not, however, disclose its total comprehensive income for 2022, but that figure stood at Dh122 billion in 2021.

“Despite global headwinds affecting financial markets and investor sentiment, we outperformed benchmarks, staying the course with our long-term strategy of investing in key markets and sectors,” said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Mubadala’s managing director and group chief executive.

“Although the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain we are focused on investing for the long-term based on our convictions.”

He added that Mubadala sees significant investment potential in Asia in sectors including technology, digital infrastructure and energy transition.

The company “will continue its active monetisation programme to recycle capital into high-potential sectors and geographies”, Mr Al Mubarak said.

More to follow …