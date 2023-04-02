Investopia partnership drives investment into Smart Clinics in UAE and Middle East

Among the key outcomes of Investopia Conference 2023 in the New Economies

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros plus in university infrastructure and smart clinics in the UAE and MENA region

• Investopia's partnership with the GKSD Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato supports artificial intelligence-supported diagnostic programs in addition to being pioneers in Gene and Cell Therapy, the concept focuses on creating wellness pathways to improve quality of life using modern healthcare concept in precision medicine, treatment and gene editing.

•Kamel Ghribi, Chairman of GKSD Investment Holding Group: Investopia aims to drive global investments in new economic sectors, including healthcare.

• Paolo Rotelli, Vice-President, Gruppo San Donato: Our focus is on providing healthcare infrastructure and expertise aimed at improving quality of life by focusing on pathways to wellness.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 02 April 2023

The global investment platform, Investopia, has revealed one of the key outcomes of its annual conference held on 2-3 March 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which is the launch of ‘Smart Clinics’ in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East region, a new concept in the healthcare sector that focuses on improving life quality and establishing wellness pathways. Technology and precision healthcare are key components of the Smart Clinics program.

The announcement came during the signing of a partnership with the Italian GKSD Investment Holding Group and Gruppo San Donato (GSD), the leading private hospital group in Italy. The MoU was signed during Investopia 2023 Conference by H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy, and Paolo Rotelli, Vice-President of Gruppo San Donato, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia.

In March 2023, the two groups, GKSD Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato, announced an investment of 125 million euros plus in new projects in the UAE and the region, including university infrastructure and smart clinics.

H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy, commented: “The main objective of Investopia platform is to create a global system for investment in new economies, like the healthcare technology sector. We are pleased to witness the launch of smart clinics in the UAE during the Investopia 2023 conference in collaboration with GKSD Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato. This confirms the vital role that Investopia plays today as a global business destination where investors can meet and explore investment opportunities in the new economic sectors."

Mr. Kamel Ghribi, President of GKSD Investment Holding, said: “The contribution of the UAE in promoting economic development, through the Investopia platform, is commendable. Investopia aims to drive global investments in new economic sectors, including healthcare. We are very proud of our strong capabilities in healthcare management and services including acute care treatment, medical education, scientific research in the field of gene and cellular therapies worldwide, as well as the recent strides made in the development of precision medicine, aided by artificial intelligence. We remain focused on expanding cooperation in the MENA region, sharing our GKSD expertise”.

Mr. Paolo Rotelli, President – Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and Vice President of Gruppo San Donato said: “The development of precision Medicine is supported by the advancement in gene therapy and editing as well as innovation in technology. Development in these area’s will certainly improve the quality of life. At GKSD and Gruppo San Donato, our focus is to provide for a healthcare infrastructure and expertise that aims to improve life quality by focusing on ‘wellness pathways’. We are proud of our scientists and research team that has a number of ongoing research programs underway at our labs in Italy including regeneration of the brain. We are also working on artificial intelligence supported diagnostic programs that lead to a number of benefits. We are delighted to be a partner for Investopia 2023 to support awareness and development of modern healthcare in the precision medicine, gene therapy and editing”.

Technology in the healthcare is one of the main targeted sectors by Investopia, whose vision revolves around investing in sectors of the new economy. The annual Investopia Conference 2023 hosted a session about the “Innovations in Precision Healthcare” in which entrepreneurs, academics and executives discussed the next frontier of innovation in life sciences. In the light of global predictions that precision medicine will be the new economy in the field of biotechnology, the participants in the session also discussed role of the bioeconomy, which is one of the most prominent sectors in the new economies. Bioeconomy includes all economic fields based on research and scientific activities aimed at understanding the mechanism and processes of genes and molecules.

Investopia conference 2023 focused on the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change” and three sub-themes: Envisioning Opportunities in Today’s Economy, The Future of the Wealth of Nations, and Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonization. The conference this year included 35 sessions and roundtables, and brought together more than 2000 participants like investors, government officials, thought leaders and entrepreneurs, from more than 40 countries.

-Ends-

About Investopia:

Investopia is a global platform designed to drive global investments, generate growth, accelerate innovation, and contribute to the prosperity of future generations. Investopia is supported by several local and global partners including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Crypto.com, Mubadala, Invest in Sharjah, SALT, IFC, iConnections, Emirates Development Bank, GKSD, MEVCA.

Initiated by the UAE Government, as one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’, aiming to build the best and most dynamic economy in the world, and held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, Investopia works to create a new ecosystem where world’s investment stakeholders work together to formulate innovative models for the future business environment and partnership patterns that will generate new investment opportunities in the new economies.

Visit https://www.investopia.ae/ to learn more

About GKSD Investment Holding:

GKSD Investment Holding (GKSD) manages a diverse portfolio of operating companies in Italy, that generate added-value for its stakeholders by leveraging on its unique know-how. GKSD focuses on a number of sectors including real-estate (commercial and residential), design and engineering, energy (energy efficiency, waste to energy etc), procurement, business and fiscal advisory and healthcare, where the focus is to achieve strategic expansion of GSD worldwide. GKSD Investment Holding is also a leading provider of strategic advisory and project management services, offers expert advice to clients (public and private sector) / The groups supports clients in the execution and completion of projects, in the areas of: Healthcare with healthcare services covering all the health assistance areas; Construction with solid growth strategies that include upgrading existing infrastructure and rapidly building new ones; Professional Services with project monitoring, cost control and administrative, support both for GSD hospitals and for external customers; Business Services that include the installation of energy efficient equipment and facilities renovation services.

The company has a strong presence on the local market in Italy, on the international market in North Africa and the Middle East (MENA). With over 15 current projects in more than 12 countries around the world and counting on the professional skills of over 20.000 employees, GKSD provides high quality professional solutions.

About Gruppo San Donato:

Founded in 1957, Gruppo San Donato (GSD) is one of the most important hospital groups in Europe and the leading Italian one. It consists of 56 sites, three of which are Scientific Institutes for Research (San Donato Polyclinic, San Raffaele Hospital and Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital).

These numbers translate into a widespread presence in all the main Lombard provinces (Milan, Monza, Como, Pavia, Bergamo, Brescia), and in Bologna. It treats about 5 million patients per year, in all recognized specialties, being among the national and international leaders in Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, Vascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Obesity Care. Gruppo San Donato invoices 1.75 € billions per year and it carriers out 80% of the clinical activity, in agreement with the National Health System (SSN). It has 17.000 employees, of which more than 7.000 are doctors. In addition to the excellence of clinical activity, what makes GSD unique in Europe is the quality of its university teaching and scientific research activities: 380 professors and about 1.200 researchers, 5.000 students, 539 postgraduates, 2.178 scientific publications per year with an Impact Factor of 10.048 points.