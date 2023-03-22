Stakes are high for Federal Reserve's new interest rate decision

Faced with the fallout linked to fears of a global financial crisis and a still-elevated inflation rate in the US, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday will announce the next steps to tackle interest rates in a closely monitored decision.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested earlier this month that policymakers would likely return to aggressive rate raises, but the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and contagion fears have largely torn that plan to shreds.

Policymakers are expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, figures from the CME Group show, which would bring interest rates to the target rate of 4.75 per cent and 5 per cent.

The Fed is scheduled to release its announcement at 2pm EST, when policymakers will also update their rate projections for the year.

Mr Powell is due to speak to reporters shortly after, and his remarks on the economy and inflation will also be closely watched.

The Fed chairman and his colleagues have raised interest rate eight times over the past 12 months in reaction to the US inflation rate, which soared to 9 per cent in July.

But inflation remains elevated at 6 per cent, employers still posted a robust number of job gains in February. Layoffs are not being reported at the pace the Fed would like, indicating that another interest rate rise is likely.

All this comes in the face of banking turmoil that rocked the global marketplace in the last two weeks, stoking fears that the world could be faced with a crisis similar to when Washington Mutual failed in 2008.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed two weeks ago when it sold all of its available-for-sale bonds below market value because of the Fed's interest rates. Though the bank's failure could mostly be attributed to mismanagement, the Fed's interest rates did play an indirect role in the collapse.

Banking contagion fears have since seeped into the global market. Shares of regional banks have experienced significant losses.

Those fears extended into Europe, where the slumping Credit Suisse was acquired by Swiss rival UBS in a $3.2 billion takeover.

Some have expected or even called on the Fed to pause its interest rate increases until the turmoil in the banking sector calms.

“While policymakers have responded aggressively to shore up the financial system, markets appear to be less than fully convinced that efforts to support small and mid-size banks will prove sufficient,” Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle wrote in a note this week.