US inflation cools again to ease pressure on households

Inflation in the US slowed again in December, easing pressure on households and businesses as the Federal Reserve is set to continue raising borrowing costs this year.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year last month, down from 7.1 per cent the month prior, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics said on Thursday.

It was the smallest 12-month gain since October 2021.

On a monthly basis, the CPI increased by 0.1 per cent in December.

The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy markets, was up by 5.7 per cent over the past 12 months.

Thursday's report gives room for the central bank to reduce its interest-rate hikes in its bid to rein in the high cost of goods.

The Fed's long-term goal is to reduce inflation back down to 2 per cent.

The Fed has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate to the range of 4.25 and 4.50 per cent to cool the nation's historic inflation rate, which peaked at 9.1 per cent over the summer.

Minutes released from the central bank's meeting in December showed officials were not willing to reduce the federal funds rate this year.

At the same time, the Fed has said it would be flexible in possibly scaling back the scale of interest-rate hikes.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank expected the federal funds rate to reach 5.1 per cent by the end of the year.

Thursday's report is the last the Fed will receive before it issues its next interest-rates decision at the end of the month.