US Federal Reserve may slow interest rate increases

The US Federal Reserve is expected to end 2022 by issuing one final interest rate increase in what will be a reminder that the central bank's historic fight against inflation is far from over.

Traders expect the Fed at 2pm ET to announce an interest rate increase of 50 basis points, the CME FedWatch Tool shows, after four consecutive 75-basis-point rises.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks 30 minutes later. He signalled last month that the Fed could scale back its rate increases “as soon as December”.

The central bank has raised its interest rates to the range of 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent after they hit zero per cent in March. The Fed announced these eye-watering raises after Mr Powell incorrectly predicted last year that the high level of inflation was “transitory”.

The six interest rate increases that the Fed has imposed this year have made borrowing costs higher for things such as credit cards and mortgages.

But the resilience of the US jobs market and wage growth continue to stymie the Fed's efforts to combat inflation — exacerbated even more by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Fed has seen some positive signs in recent weeks, however.

The US consumer price index, a day before the Fed's interest rate announcement, showed that inflation had eased to 7.1 per cent year-on-year, down from a summer peak of 9.1 per cent.

The Fed's long-term goal is to bring inflation back down to 2 per cent.

The question in 2023 will be whether the Fed has been too aggressive with its interest rate increases. Mr Powell and his colleagues have sought to tamp down on inflation without driving the US into a recession.