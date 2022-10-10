UAE Cabinet approves 2023-26 federal budget with total expenditure of $68.69bn

The budget of the union is 'sustainable and balanced', Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, chairs the UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday. Photo: @HHShkMohd / Twitter
Fareed Rahman
Oct 10, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved the country’s federal budget for the 2023-2026 period with a total expenditure of Dh252.3 billion ($68.69bn) and revenue of Dh255.7bn, according to a tweet by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“The budget of the union is sustainable and balanced, and it is a major driver of the union government and its development ambitions for the people of the union,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The announcement came following the UAE Cabinet's meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, which was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed.

More to follow...

Updated: October 10, 2022, 1:01 PM
