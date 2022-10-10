UAE Cabinet approves 2023-26 federal budget with total expenditure of $68.69bn

The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved the country’s federal budget for the 2023-2026 period with a total expenditure of Dh252.3 billion ($68.69bn) and revenue of Dh255.7bn, according to a tweet by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“The budget of the union is sustainable and balanced, and it is a major driver of the union government and its development ambitions for the people of the union,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The announcement came following the UAE Cabinet's meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, which was chaired by Sheikh Mohammed.

ترأست اليوم اجتماع مجلس الوزراء بقصر الوطن بأبوظبي، اعتمدنا فيه الميزانية العامة للاتحاد 2023-2026 بإجمالي مصروفات 252.3 مليار درهم وإجمالي إيرادات 255.7 مليار درهم. ميزانية الاتحاد مستدامة ومتزنة وهي محرك رئيسي لحكومة الاتحاد ولطموحاتها التنموية لشعب الاتحاد pic.twitter.com/4Zv1eo1ut8 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 10, 2022

