UAE Central Bank raises interest rate after Fed's supersize increase

The UAE Central Bank raised its benchmark borrowing rate after the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate to fight surging inflation and restore price stability.

The Fed increased the policy rate by 75 basis points (bps) after three-quarters of a percentage point increases in July and June.

The latest move by the US central bank came after consumer prices rose by 8.3 per cent in August, exceeding economists' expectations of 8.1 per cent and above the Fed’s 2 per cent target.

After being criticised for acting too slowly to curb rising prices and being behind the inflation curve, the Fed has shifted gears and is doubling down on higher interest rates as it vies to bring consumer prices down.

Its latest move marks its fifth interest rate increase this year, and the biggest policy rate moves since 1994.

The Fed signalled further rate raises were possible, stating that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate".

Most central banks in the GCC follow the Fed's policy rate moves due to their currencies being pegged to the US dollar.

The UAE Central Bank also increased its base rate for the overnight deposit facility (ODF) by three quarters of a percentage point — to 3.15 per cent from 2.4 per cent, effective from Thursday, September 22.

It maintained the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the regulator through all standing credit facilities at 50bps above the base rate, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The base rate, which is anchored to the Fed's interest on reserve balances (IORB), signals the general stance of the UAE Central Bank's monetary policy and provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates.

Inflation in the UAE is relatively low when compared with rates in other parts of the world. The consumer price index increased by 3.4 per cent during the first quarter of 2022, compared with 0.6 per cent and 2.3 per cent in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, respectively.

Inflation in the Emirates is expected to reach 5.6 per cent in 2022, according to the latest data from the Central Bank.

For 2022, inflation globally has been forecast at 5.7 per cent in advanced economies and 8.7 per cent in emerging market and developing economies, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The UAE economy is set to expand by an annual 5.4 per cent this year and post its strongest annual expansion since 2011 after it grew by 8.4 per cent in the first three months of this year on higher oil prices and measures to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according the Central Bank.

The economy expanded 3.8 per cent in 2021 and is expected to grow 4.2 per cent in 2023.

In March, the Fed raised rates by a quarter percentage point for the first time since December 2018, after keeping them near zero to soften the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

Surging oil and gas prices, exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, have fed into already rising inflation.

Brent, the benchmark for more than two thirds of the world crude, soared to slightly under $140 a barrel in March after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

While oil prices have given up their gains and are down about 20 per cent since early June, they are still trading near $90 a barrel.

The impact of higher energy prices and shrinking consumer spending power on economic growth has also hit US stocks, plunging markets into bear territory.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, coupled with stop-and-go restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, along with supply chains and global trade which are still recovering, prompted the World Bank to slash its 2022 growth forecast for the global economy for the second time this year to 2.9 per cent, from a 3.2 per cent.

The IMF has also cut its growth forecast for the global economy to 3.6 per cent for 2022 and 2023, while the Institute of International Finance lowered its estimate to 2.3 per cent.

After the Fed stepped in with a series of monetary measures after the onset of the pandemic, it is now engaged in a delicate balancing act as excessive monetary tightening risks tipping the world's largest economy into a recession, which could reverberate globally.

“As central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates in response to inflation, the world may be edging toward a global recession in 2023 and a string of financial crises in emerging market and developing economies that would do them lasting harm,” the World Bank warned in a report last week.

Investors expect central banks to raise global monetary policy rates to about 4 per cent through 2023 — an increase of more than 2 percentage points over their 2021 average, the lender said.

If supply disruptions and labour market pressures do not ease, interest rate increases could leave the global core inflation rate (excluding energy) at about 5 per cent in 2023 — nearly double the five-year average before the pandemic, according to the World Bank.

To cut global inflation to a rate consistent with their targets, central banks may need to raise interest rates by an additional 2 percentage points, it said.

“If this were accompanied by financial market stress, global GDP growth would slow to 0.5 per cent in 2023 — a 0.4 per cent contraction in per capita terms that would meet the technical definition of a global recession,” it said.

World Bank president David Malpass said the global economy is slowing sharply, with more countries expected to slide into recession.

“To achieve low inflation rates, currency stability and faster growth, policymakers could shift their focus from reducing consumption to boosting production,” he said

“Policies should seek to generate additional investment and improve productivity and capital allocation, which are critical for growth and poverty reduction.”