US inflation slows for second straight month on lower petrol costs

US inflation for August slowed for a second straight month due largely to lower petrol costs, though rising prices for many other items continued to place an economic burden on households.

Consumer prices rose by 8.3 per cent last month year-on-year, government data indicated on Tuesday. That figure was down from an 8.5 per cent increase in July and a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent in June, but it was above analysts' projections that expected the headline rate to come in at 8.1 per cent.

"Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months; that is welcome news for American families, with more work still to do," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Despite the slight moderation of prices for last month, persistent inflation is maintaining pressure on the Federal Reserve to act aggressively to reign in prices. The US central bank is scheduled to meet next week, where it is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight month.

Tuesday's report suggested that the Fed's actions were not enough to clamp down on soaring costs, which will be a concern for many traders, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analysts for AvaTrade.

“The US numbers have confirmed that inflation is still running hot in the US,” he said. "This has made the situation a lot more difficult for the Fed who have been trying their best to tame inflation."

Fighting inflation has been the Fed's primary concern since it scaled back its bond-purchasing programme last year. Chairman Jerome Powell warned Americans that they would likely feel the hardship of the Fed's actions as it looked to reduce the soaring costs of goods.

Inflation has also heaped political pressure on to Mr Biden, whose Democratic party is in danger of losing at least one chamber of Congress in the midterm elections.

Mr Biden last month signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which he and its advocates say will tackle high prescription drug costs and the climate crisis. The White House also said it would cut the nation's deficit by $300 billion.

The Congressional Budget Office concluded, however, that the bill's impact on inflation would be negligible.

Washington has also highlighted external factors, such as supply chain issues and Russia's war in Ukraine, for the sharp rise in the cost of goods. But supply chain backlogs have eased in recent months and the average US petrol price has lowered from $5 a gallon in mid-June to $3.72 this week.

Most economists do not expect inflation to fall back to the Fed's 2 per cent target for at least two years. Increase in wages has led to an rising demand for apartments, while a housing shortage has increased rental competition.

Soaring costs of rent and services such as medical care are also keeping inflation high.