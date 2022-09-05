Saudi Arabia and UAE non-oil business activity improves in July despite inflation fears

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE recorded sharp improvement in August, as a rise in demand bolstered new business activity despite mounting concerns of a global economic slowdown amid inflationary pressures.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index climbed to 57.7 in August from 56.3 in July, as new business growth rose to a 10-month high.

The headline index also climbed above its series average of 56.8, indicating an improvement in business conditions for the 24th month in a row.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below it points to a contraction.

The UAE PMI Index posted 56.7 in August, up from 55.4 in July, marking the quickest rise in business activity since June 2019.

The rate of sales growth was the second-fastest in more than three years.

