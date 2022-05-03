Palestinian economy to reach pre-pandemic levels towards end of 2023, IMF says

The Palestinian economy has been hit hard by “repeated shocks” and it is projected to reach pre-pandemic levels towards the end of next year, the International Monetary Fund has said.

The economy — which is largely dependent on foreign aid and grants — began to rebound last year, growing about 6 per cent in 2021. It is projected to grow 4 per cent this year, mainly a “cyclical rebound from the unprecedented depth of the 2020 recession”, the Washington-based agency said in one of its latest reports.

As Covid-19 vaccines became widely available last year, the economy grew by almost 7 per cent in the West Bank. However, due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in May, the economy in Gaza is believed to have grown by only 2 per cent last year.

Although the Palestinian economy is recovering from the 2020 recession, the fiscal outlook is “dire”, the IMF said.

“Against the background of repeated political and security shocks … the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, declining donor support and spending priorities have resulted in high deficits.

“With limited financing options, the authorities have accumulated large domestic arrears … without a change in policies, the economic outlook is dire with debt on an unsustainable path and per capita GDP [gross domestic product] projected to decline over the medium term.”

Over the medium term, the Palestinian economy's growth is projected to gradually decrease to its long-term potential rate of 2 per cent, reflecting restrictions on the movement of goods and people, weak labour market outcomes, and low public and private investment.

“This is below projected population growth, implying decreasing real per capita GDP … inflation is projected to increase due to increased commodity prices and inflationary pressures in Israel, but remain contained,” the report said.

Palestine's economy shrank 11.3 per cent in 2020, one of its sharpest contractions on record, as its under-resourced health sector struggled to control the spread of Covid-19, the World Bank reported.

The Palestinian Authority’s emergency spending cuts, which were related to halting economic and security relations with Israel between May and November 2020, also contributed to the economic contraction.

Palestine’s public debt, including arrears, increased from 34.5 per cent of GDP in 2019 to 49.3 per cent of GDP last year.

The banking sector remained stable, even as the initial Covid shock put pressure on profitability.

“Amidst the pandemic, banking sector capital and profitability fell in 2020 and recovered in 2021 … By end-2021, banks’ capital adequacy stood at 16.1 per cent, close to its pre-pandemic level,” the report said.

The Palestinian banking sector consists of 13 private banks, supervised by the Palestine Monetary Authority. It is dominated by two large banks that together have a market share of 46 per cent.

The IMF suggested that Palestine's goal should be to first arrest the increase in public debt and subsequently bring it down, adding that there is a need to improve the quality of expenditure by shifting more resources to development spending and improving the social safety net.

“Given the size of the fiscal deficit and the multitude of difficult reforms that will need to be pursued, this requires a multiyear horizon,” the report said.

“The way out of the current fiscal crisis will require wide-ranging Palestinian policy actions.”

As Palestinian authorities have fewer policy tools compared to their peers, systematic reforms to the key drivers of non-discretionary spending — such as civil service salaries and benefits, transfer payments, the public pension scheme, the healthcare system and fuel subsidies — are important, the IMF said.