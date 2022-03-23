UAE issues law to balance 2022 budget using cash reserves or issuing public debt

The President Sheikh Khalifa has issued a new federal law allowing the use of UAE cash reserves and the issuance of public debt to balance its 2022 general budget, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The law calls for controlling public expenditure to ensure the budget is balanced, the ministry said on Twitter.

The UAE budget outlines Dh56.7 billion ($15.4bn) in revenue and Dh58.9bn in expenses for the current year.

The new law calls for balancing the general budget of the UAE for the fiscal year 2022 "through any or all of the following measures: using part of the government's cash reserve account, issuing public debt instruments [and] controlling public budget expenditures through procedures approved by the Council of Ministers", it said.

صاحب السمو الشيخ خليفة بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، يصدر قانون ربط الميزانية العامة للاتحاد 2022



In October, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, adopted a five-year, Dh290bn federal budget during a Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The largest share of the 2022 budget was allocated to the development and social benefits sector at 41.2 per cent, from which 16.3 per cent is for education, 6 per cent for social development, 8.4 per cent for health, 8.2 per cent for pensions and 2.6 per cent for other services.

A 3.8 per cent portion of the budget was allocated to infrastructure and financial resources sector.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE was sending a message that the country was primed for further success.

“We enter the new federal fiftieth with confidence, optimism and global aspirations," he said at the time.

Last January, the UAE Cabinet approved the Federal Government Public Debt Strategy 2021-2023 to “improve its financial planning, achieve financial sustainability and create a competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation”.

"Our goal is to establish a bond market in the local currency, provide financing alternatives for the federal government’s development projects, and strengthen the country’s financial and banking sectors," Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

The strategy aims to develop and support an efficient financial market, finance the government’s infrastructure and development projects approved by the cabinet, diversify national financial markets, support the implementation of the fiscal policy of the Central Bank of the UAE, and cover financial guarantees issued by the government.