SCAD and Economist Group to conduct studies on improving quality of life in Abu Dhabi

The Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD) is teaming up with The Economist Group to conduct research studies aimed at improving quality of life indicators in the emirate.

The study, being conducted with Economic Impact, part of The Economist Group, will focus on collecting statistical data on health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, SCAD said on Tuesday.

“The agreement comes in line with SCAD’s ongoing efforts to improve the statistical ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and managing growth of data and information based on insights and foresights that consider the most important changes of economy and society,” it said.

SCAD develops statistical insights and foresights to support decision makers and to predict the future of economic and social activities in the UAE capital. Economist Impact will conduct studies that identify areas of possible improvement, according to the statement.

Abu Dhabi has been taking steps to improve quality of life for those living in the emirate, as well as to attract talent.

In 2019, it unveiled 300 initiatives aimed at making the capital one of the most liveable cities in the world by 2021, through building new parks and cycle paths, as well as improvement in transport links.

These initiatives were launched as part of the Dh50 billion ($13.61bn) Ghadan21 programme.

Abu Dhabi is also simplifying procedures to set up business in the emirate as it seeks to attract more investment. Earlier this year, it removed more than 20,000 requirements to start a business as part of an ongoing overhaul of procedures led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Last year, the capital slashed business set-up fees by 94 per cent in a move to strengthen its position as a destination for new ventures and boost foreign direct investment into the emirate.

Abu Dhabi has also taken measures such as providing rent rebates, discounts on utility bills and loan guarantee packages, to support businesses and stimulate economic growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

“SCAD takes prudent steps to upgrade Abu Dhabi statistical capabilities through strategic partnerships with public and private sectors to provide integrated services of surveys, opinion polls and statistical consultations that can improve quality of statistics,” its director general Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri said.

Last year, SCAD launched 10 statistical surveys to gauge the impact of the pandemic on various sectors of the emirate’s economy.