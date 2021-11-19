MoIAT signs agreement with Abu Dhabi’s DED and Adnoc to support ICV programme

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) is partnering with Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to support the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) programme and promote local products in regional and global markets.

As part of the partnership, the three entities will focus on boosting entrepreneurship in priority sectors and future industries, MoIAT said in a statement on Friday.

“The National ICV programme offers several competitive advantages, including increased demand for local products and services, financial support, and opportunities for partnerships with foreign companies seeking to benefit from a joint supply chain,” Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary at MoIAT, said.

He added that MoIAT and Abu Dhabi’s DED will work on proposing and preparing policies, strategies and legislation to promote Emirati products, as well as increase local industrial output in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn.

As part of this strategy to drive industrial growth, the UAE aims to double the industrial sector's contribution to national economic output to Dh300 billion ($81.68bn) by 2031, from Dh133bn currently.

“Adnoc is proud of its role in the development of the local ICV programme in 2018, which was launched with the aim of boosting our contribution to economic diversification, localising strategic supply chains, and increasing the private sector’s contribution to our socio-economic development,” Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Adnoc’s people, technology and corporate support executive director, said.

“Along with our partners in the programme, we successfully redirected billions of to the local economy and created thousands of private-sector job opportunities for Emiratis.”

The UAE economy is expected to grow 3.1 per cent in 2021, the International Monetary Fund said.

That is higher than the Central Bank of the UAE's estimate, which projects the country’s economy will expand 2.1 per cent this year and 4.2 per cent in 2022.