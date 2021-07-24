'Pingdemic' could cost UK economy $6.3bn

A smartphone showing a warning from the UK's National Health Service app that the user needs to self-isolate. The 'test and trace' app ordered more than 600,000 people to self-isolate in just one week. Getty Images

The UK’s economy could face a loss of more than £4.6 billion ($6.3bn) in just four weeks if rules on self-isolation following a “ping” from the NHS app aren’t relaxed, according to data from the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

Since the UK's "Freedom Day" on July 19, a surge of Covid cases implies that an increasing number of people will need to self-isolate after being contacted by the NHS app, triggering disruption in supply chains. Figures released this week from the NHS track-and-trace app, covering the period from July 8-14, show a record 607,486 self-isolation pings were sent within a week in England.

The government may need to speed up its overhaul of the NHS App, as exemptions introduced for key workers would reduce the overall cost by only £300 million over the period, the CEBR said, whereas more than half of the total could be saved by relaxing isolation for those who have had their second vaccination by at least two weeks, they added.

Britain’s economy already showed signs of slowing in July as euphoria following the easing of coronavirus restrictions eased and a resurgence of the coronavirus caused widespread staff shortages. An index based on a survey of purchasing managers by IHS Markit fell unexpectedly to its lowest since March.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Boris Johnson’s government to relax isolation rules for vaccinated people who come into contact with a Covid-19 case, with the UK capital facing major disruption.